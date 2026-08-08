What next for Vijay after wife withdraws divorce petition from family court?

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, withdrew her divorce petition filed before the Chengalpattu Family Court on Friday. According to reports, Sornalingam, who appeared before the court through a video conference, informed Judge D Sujatha that she did not wish to pursue the matter further and wanted to withdraw the plea. The Chengalpattu Family Court has now closed the case after she cited her reasons for withdrawal of the petition she filed in February earlier this year. While the withdrawal ends the active legal claims, it does not officially confirm a family reconciliation or address ongoing public speculation regarding Vijay and actor Trisha Krishnan’s relationship.

Vijay, Sangeetha and Trisha

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Viay and Sornalingam’s divorce came to light when the latter decided to file a divorce petition in February this year. And during the course of the proceedings, the case has seen multiple adjournments. Sornalingam, who got married to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief in 1999, had indicated that she might want to withdraw the petition during the proceedings on June 15. The court then had to defer the proceedings as Vijay and Sornalingam both did not appear before the judge last month. The matter was then pushed to a further hearing on August 7.

The divorce petition that was filed at the family court saw Sornalingam citing multiple reasons for the marriage to be dissolved. In her petition, she mentioned that there were irreconcilable differences between them and that Vijay was having an extramarital affair with a female co-star, reportedly Trisha, and this was affecting her emotional and mental well-being. In the petition, she also sought permanent alimony and requested permission to continue living in the couple’s matrimonial home in Neelankarai in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

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{{^usCountry}} Rumours of the power couple’s separation or difficulties in the marriage first came to the surface in 2023, after Sornalingam was not seen at many important public events that involved Vijay. Although these reports were all denied at the time, questions resurfaced in 2025 when she was again not spotted at any major political events organised by the TVK, including the party’s second state conference. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rumours of the power couple’s separation or difficulties in the marriage first came to the surface in 2023, after Sornalingam was not seen at many important public events that involved Vijay. Although these reports were all denied at the time, questions resurfaced in 2025 when she was again not spotted at any major political events organised by the TVK, including the party’s second state conference. {{/usCountry}}

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Vijay and Sornalingam’s relationship goes back nearly three decades. The couple decided to have an interfaith marriage on August 25, 1999, in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Chennai. The duo have two children: their son Jason Sanjay (25) and a daughter, Dhivya Sasha (20).