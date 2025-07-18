When birthday girl Priyanka Chopra roasted Nick Jonas, took a dig at his acting career & their 10-year age gap; watch

Bollywood’s OG Desi Girl and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is celebrating her 43rd birthday today. She rang in her special day in Miami, Florida with her doting husband and American singer Nick Jonas and their darling daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Much to the delight of fans, PeeCee shared glimpses from their fun family holiday with sweet sneak peeks of her and Nick’s romance, which continues to thrive after 6 years of marriage. They clearly bring out the best in each other, whether it’s on vacations or during hilarious roasts. As we celebrate the icon that Priyanka is today, let’s take a trip down memory lane to the Jonas Brothers Family Roast. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

In 2021, the Jonas family got together for a hilarious roast, during which audiences once again witnessed Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ witty side as she roasted her husband Nick Jonas. Talking about their age gap, which was discussed by many online when the two got married, PeeCee shared, “Nick and I have a 10 year age gap. We do, and there are many 90s pop culture references he doesn't understand and I have to explain them to him. Which is fine because we teach each other. We teach each other things. He showed me how to use TikTok, for example. You know? And I showed him what a successful acting career looks like.” She went on to say, “Also have you guys noticed like how much content the Jonas Brothers post online? Like, they're forever on Instagram, always on the phone. It's so cute. I'll tell you why. Because all of them combined still have less followers than me. So I guess, the most popular Jonas is @priyankachopra on Instagram.”

This hilarious roast left Nick himself in splits! It was truly epic. In another segment, Priyanka shared, “I wouldn't want to be married to anyone else, guys. I'm serious. Unless, of course, Chris Hemsworth suddenly became single. Might change things.” While Nick wiped his tears away, which he got from laughing too hard, Priyanka went on to say, “Since we got married, people questioned our marriage. Right? They were like, ‘Oh, it's a publicity stunt’. How could it be? I didn't even know how famous Nick was. All I knew was that he was Kevin Jonas’ baby brother.”

Well, we wish Priyanka a wonderful birthday as she enjoys her happily ever after with her king Nick and their princess Malti Marie.