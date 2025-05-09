When Rashmika Mandanna left birthday boy Vijay Deverakonda blushing with a cute fight: ‘You’re going to miss me…’

Telugu heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda is celebrating his 36th birthday today. In his 14 year long career as an actor, Vijay has won hearts time and again proving his versatility with blockbuster films such as Arjun Reddy (2017) and Geetha Govindam (2018). Well, apart from his movies, Vijay’s relationship status is another reason why he’s often trending online. Fans are convinced that the handsome hunk is in a relationship with National Crush Rashmika Mandanna, even though the two have never confirmed the reports. Today on his birthday, let’s revisit the time Vijay and Rashmika won the internet with their cute fight. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

We are talking about the time Rashmika Mandanna adorably fought with her rumoured beau Vijay Deverakonda during the promotions of their 2019 film Dear Comrade. After being annoyed by something Vijay said, Rashmika threw a cute tantrum which left him blushing. In the viral video, Rashmika says, “You're going to miss me in your other films, like next level. You're going to call me and be like ‘You know what, just come and sit here’. I'm such an entertainment. I'm such an entertainment. And go, do your other films. You go, I'm not going to sign a film with you for a long time. I'm not going to give dates for Vijay Deverakonda anymore.”

As Rashmika hilariously threw a tantrum, Vijay was left smiling broadly while his cheeks turned blush pink. In the comment section below, many fans showered love on the cute jodi, shipping them hard. For instance, one netizen joked, “Just small fight between husband and wife 😂😂😂😂,” whereas another internet user shared, “Both of them One of the Best Couples.” A comment read, “Love these cute fights between them 😍😍😍❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤♾️♾️,” whereas another social media user wrote, “What a lovely chemistry they hang on together. I love to see them both acting in a new movie.. Love these cute little discussiona.❤😊😅😂🎉.”

We wish Vijay Deverakonda a very happy birthday as fans eagerly wait for him to announce a reunion film with Rashmika Mandanna again!