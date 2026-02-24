‘When will I meet Dharam ji again’: Hema Malini remembers Dharmendra, reacts to BAFTA honouring him

On February 22nd, several Hollywood stars and a handful of beloved Bollywood stars came together under one roof for the 79th British Academy Film Awards. Alia Bhatt made her debut as a presenter whereas Farhan Akhtar graced the stage to receive an award for Boong , a film backed by him. Well, one special moment during the award ceremony was BAFTA honouring late Indian superstar Dharmendra in their In Memoriam section. This touched many hearts. Dharam Paaji’s wife and veteran actor Hema Malini has now reacted to the same, sharing how much she misses Bollywood’s He-Man.

In a chat with Variety India, talking about Dharmendra being honoured at BAFTAs, Hema Malini shared, “He was someone whose presence went beyond borders. He had fans in every part of the world. My God, the way he would be mobbed in foreign countries. We didn’t travel together much, except for shootings when we got to spend time together. We would sign lots of films together so we could spend time together.” Remembering the superstar fondly, Hema ji went on to state, “I miss him every single minute. I keep asking myself, is he really gone? When will I meet him again?”

Hema Malini and Dharmendra worked together in several films, including blockbusters such as Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Sholay (1975) and Dream Girl (1977). Talking about her favourite films of Bollywood’s He-Man, Hema shared, “I like ‘Chupke Chupke' a lot — who doesn’t? And ‘Sholay,’ because of all the good times we had during the shooting. I haven’t seen all his films. I am going to watch them one by one, as soon as I get some time.”

Hema and Dharam Paaji met each other for the first time in 1970 and instantly hit it off. Their bond deepened as they worked together and soon the two actors fell in love. Dharmendra, who was already married to Prakash Kaur, tied the knot with Hema in 1980. On November 24 last year, Dharam Paaji breathed his last at his Mumbai residence at the age of 89 following age-related illness.

Remembering Dharmendra after he passed away, Hema had shared a heartbreaking tribute note on Instagram, which read, “Dharam ji❤️ He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them. As a public personality, his talent, his humility in spite of his popularity, and his universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon unequalled among all the legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever. My personal loss is indescribable and the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life.😢After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments…”

We wish Hema ji peace and strength.