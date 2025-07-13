‘Where’s Obama?’ ask netizens as Jennifer Aniston sparks dating rumours with hypnotist Jim Curtis

No, Jennifer Aniston is not dating Barack Obama, though you wouldn’t know that judging by the bizarre comments flooding social media this week. The real headline? The Friends star is rumoured to be in a budding romance with wellness coach and “master hypnotist” Jim Curtis. Yes, hypnotist. Obama and Jennifer Aniston

Speculation first sparked in June 2025, when the two were seen looking very cosy at the Ventana Big Sur hotel in California. According to Page Six, a spy spotted them “cuddling” while dining at the upscale resort. And if that wasn't enough, the duo were also seen vacationing in Mallorca, Spain, over the Fourth of July weekend.

Instagram sleuths were already on the case before the cuddle sightings. Aniston reportedly followed Curtis on Instagram, and the two were spotted liking each other’s posts, according to DeuxMoi.

So… who exactly is this hypnotist guy?

Turns out, Jim Curtis has been in the wellness space for over two decades. On his website, he calls himself a “master hypnotist,” “spiritual guide,” and “wellness pioneer.” He claims to help clients tackle everything from trauma and anxiety to limiting beliefs through techniques like “hypno-realization.”

“My health journey has been my greatest teacher in developing a life of higher connection, purpose and love,” he writes. “Through many powerful tools including hypno-realisation, I not only transformed my physical health, depression and relationships, I've helped thousands of others break free to create an entirely new reality full of connection, community and love.”

Curtis has worked with names like Chrissy Teigen, Miranda Kerr, Julianne Hough, and Nina Agdal, and even published a self-help book in 2017 titled The Stimulati Experience.

Meanwhile, the internet has thoughts

Naturally, X is spiralling — not over the relationship, but over why some people are confusing Curtis with the former US president.“Where’s Obama?” asked one confused commenter. “Looks like Jen’s found her mystical match,” said another. One user added, “Hot hypnotist, goodness! I am getting sleeeeeeepy just looking at him!”And of course: “We need more pics.”

No official confirmation from Jen’s end yet, but the internet has definitely entered its delulu era once again.