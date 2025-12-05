Will Smith to return for Men In Black with Bad Boys writer Chris Bremner at the helm? Here's everything to know

While no cast or director has been confirmed, insiders reveal that Will will be one of the first to read the finished script, with hopes that he might reprise his role in some capacity. It’s unclear whether the new story would feature Will as the main lead or introduce a younger protagonist in a passing-the-torch setup.

Sony has not issued an official comment yet, but sources suggest that this is the studio’s next big nostalgia-driven play, one that could potentially bring Will Smith back as Agent J, the franchise’s most recognisable face.

Looks like it’s time to polish those black shades again, because the Men in Black might just get a new mission. After successfully rebooting the Bad Boys franchise, Sony Pictures is turning its attention back to another of its biggest sci-fi hits. According to Deadline, a new Men in Black movie is in early development, with Bad Boys for Life writer Chris Bremner on board to pen the script.

That said, sources also emphasise that Smith is not yet attached to the project and will wait until he reads the script before committing. But given his recent resurgence with Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and Sony’s trust in Chris' writing, the chances of seeing the actor return in black and white may be stronger than ever.

A billion-dollar franchise returns The Men in Black series remains one of Sony’s most lucrative properties, combining comedy, action, and aliens into a slick blockbuster formula. The original 1997 film starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones was a cultural phenomenon, spawning two sequels and a 2019 reboot (Men in Black: International), which starred Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. Collectively, the franchise has earned $1.9 billion at the global box office.

The upcoming instalment is still in very early stages, with no producers officially signed, though previous MIB films were produced by Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald, with Steven Spielberg serving as executive producer, a team Sony may look to reassemble for continuity and creative direction.

While fans will have to wait a little longer for plot details or casting news, the project’s early buzz suggests Sony is serious about bringing the Men in Black universe back to life, and potentially evolving it for a new generation.