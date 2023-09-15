The Freelancer actor Navneet Malik talks about is foray in web space

Actor Navneet Malik shares that for any actor, be it old or new, release day does make you nervous.

Navneet Malik was last seen in The Freelancer in a negative avatar

“Getting jitters and anxiety pangs are as good as your debut day. Also exploring another space in a longer format like an eight-part series or so is different ball game. I was expecting my first OTT series The Freelancer to be a much easier transition than my film debut (Heropanti 2) where I had sleepless nights. But the pressure has gone up, as the canvas is much broader for web series. It’s because, as an actor, I want to keep the bar high – not only for the audience but for my own self,” says the Love Hostel actor.

Malik adds that half of an actor’s job is done when he gets to work right makers. “A good script doubles up if it’s helmed by a seasoned director. Like my series earned numbers because it had all boxes ticked for me. Luckily, this has been the case with me. I count myself fortunate to be able make the right move and work with the right people. Also, I have learned to play antagonist with much agility and realism, that’s what OTT has come up with for younger crop of actors," says will be seen next on Netflix for a series Nawazuddin.

Malik is excited for his upcoming film with actor Sanjay Dutt. “It will be a film of different kind. Playing his younger self is something that I am thrilled about. I loved working with him and I am a bit sad that the shoot will wrap soon. As I’ll surely miss the film set and also getting to be with the Sanjay Dutt. Also, I am looking forward to a couple of more projects that will go on floor soon,” concludes Malik.

