For Saiyami Kher, cycling has never been just about fitness. It is about freedom, resilience and finding joy in the journey. On World Bicycle Day, the actor and endurance athlete reflects on a passion that began in childhood and has since become an integral part of her life.

World Bicycle Day | Saiyami Kher calls for safer cycling in Indian cities: Not symbolic lanes, but usable lanes

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“Cycling for me as a child was going to school and back with my school friends. That was a really fun memory,” says Kher. “Cycling gave me freedom before it gave me fitness.”

What started as a childhood pastime evolved into something much more meaningful nearly a decade ago, when she embarked on a solo cycling trip from Germany to Prague. The experience deepened her love for the sport and taught her lessons that continue to shape her outlook on life.

“Cycling teaches patience in a world that wants everything instantly. You can’t cheat a climb. You can’t rush endurance. You just keep pedalling,” she says. “That lesson spills into life too. With cycling, you realise how little you actually need to feel alive. Just the wind on your face downhill is the best feeling in the world.”

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{{^usCountry}} While cycling has gained popularity in recent years, Kher believes Indian cities still have a long way to go in making the activity safe and accessible. Despite a growing cycling culture, inadequate infrastructure remains one of the biggest challenges. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While cycling has gained popularity in recent years, Kher believes Indian cities still have a long way to go in making the activity safe and accessible. Despite a growing cycling culture, inadequate infrastructure remains one of the biggest challenges. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I think awareness has improved in terms of the cycling communities and the number of people cycling, but infrastructure is a major problem and still has a very long way to go,” she says. “Most cyclists in Indian cities still ride defensively because roads aren’t designed keeping them in mind.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I think awareness has improved in terms of the cycling communities and the number of people cycling, but infrastructure is a major problem and still has a very long way to go,” she says. “Most cyclists in Indian cities still ride defensively because roads aren’t designed keeping them in mind.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pointing to the lack of dedicated cycling lanes, she notes that even the limited infrastructure that exists often falls short of its purpose. “The Worli cycling lane was a great start, but even there most walkers are just strolling around, so you can’t ride properly. Buses and traffic on the roads are very scary and a nightmare.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pointing to the lack of dedicated cycling lanes, she notes that even the limited infrastructure that exists often falls short of its purpose. “The Worli cycling lane was a great start, but even there most walkers are just strolling around, so you can’t ride properly. Buses and traffic on the roads are very scary and a nightmare.” {{/usCountry}}

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The safety concerns are not merely theoretical. Kher has experienced them firsthand.

“I’ve had two very bad falls. One because of a pothole in town and one when a car just randomly stopped,” she recalls. “There have been so many times where vehicles have brushed past dangerously close, and it only takes one second of recklessness for things to go horribly wrong.”

Yet despite those challenges, she credits the cycling community for making the experience safer and more rewarding. Kher strongly advocates group riding, especially in urban environments.

“I actually feel cycling must be done in groups, and I don’t advise cycling alone in the city for safety reasons,” she says. “Cycling in a group makes you feel so much safer and so much faster as well, and you learn so much more. I’ve met people from completely different walks of life who have been so madly inspiring.”

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Asked what changes she would prioritise to make Indian cities more cycle-friendly, Kher is unequivocal. Dedicated and protected cycling lanes top her wishlist.

“Not symbolic ones, but usable, connected and broad lanes where you don’t have people strolling around taking photographs,” she says.

She also advocates stricter road discipline and greater awareness among motorists, particularly commercial vehicle drivers, alongside better urban planning that prioritises cleaner air and greener public spaces.

“The air we breathe while cycling is counterproductive to wanting to be fit. It’s like smoking,” she says. “We really need to stop cutting trees. Cycling isn’t just about cyclists; it’s about creating healthier cities for everybody.”

For Kher, cycling also needs to be viewed as more than just a fitness activity.

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“In many countries, cycling is normalised as transport, not treated like a niche activity,” she says. “In India, we still largely see it either as a sport or fitness. But for shorter distances especially, it makes complete sense.”

Recalling a visit to the Netherlands, she points to the country’s cycling culture as an example of what Indian cities could aspire to. “Everyone there cycles to work, to parties, to everywhere. They even have separate traffic signals for cyclists. I hope we get there someday.”

Some of Kher’s most cherished memories on a bicycle come from bike-packing adventures across Europe. Among them, an 800-kilometre journey through Italy, involving nearly 6,000 metres of climbing over 10 days, remains particularly unforgettable.

“It has to be the most memorable trip of my life,” she says.

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One ride that continues to stand out is her first ascent of Italy’s Tremalzo Pass, a challenge she completed despite her dislike for steep climbs.

“We climbed 2,200 metres, and I hate climbing,” she says with a laugh. “It was brutal in many ways, with hairpins that wouldn’t end. But I managed to finish it only because my mind wanted to finish it and because I had incredibly supportive friends doing it with me.”

For those who are curious about cycling but hesitant to begin, Kher’s advice is simple: start with the basics and focus on enjoying the experience.

“You don’t need the fanciest bike,” she says. “The goal is to build consistency and joy. Fitness follows later. Confidence follows later. Every strong cyclist was once somebody wobbling nervously on a first ride.”

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As conversations around sustainability and healthier lifestyles continue to gain momentum, Kher hopes more people will discover what cycling has given her over the years. But until Indian cities become safer and more accommodating for cyclists, she believes riders will continue to face an uphill battle.

“Cycling in Mumbai feels like a survival sport,” she says. “You don’t just train your legs, you train your fight-or-flight response.”

Rapid Fire: 1- One cycling myth you’d like to bust?

That you need to be super fit before you start cycling. Cycling is what gets you fit.

2- Your dream cycling route anywhere in the world?

The Dolomites in Italy, Iceland, and Norway.

3- Most embarrassing cycling moment?

Falling while clipped in… in complete slow motion… Cyclists will understand that trauma.

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4- One thing drivers do that irritates you the most?

Using the horn aggressively when there’s clearly no space to move.

5- One thing cyclists do wrong that nobody talks about?

Ignoring basic road etiquette and signals. Safety is everybody’s responsibility.

6- Have you ever fallen off a bicycle as an adult?

Many times. If you cycle enough, falling is part of the story.

7- Solo cycling or group cycling?

Group rides with great food and company.

8- Mountains or coastal roads?

Mountains and water, like Hawaii or NZ.

9- Long-distance endurance ride or short intense ride?

Long-distance endurance. I love the mental battle.

10- Cycling in the rain or cycling in the summer heat?

Rain. It’s scary, but anything is better than the heat.

11- Music while cycling or complete silence?

NEVER use music. Very unsafe.

12- Road bike or mountain bike?

Road bike.

13- What’s always a part of your travel kit when you head out on a cycling trip?

A tool kit, chocolates, and patience because something always goes wrong on a long ride.

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