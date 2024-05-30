World No-Tobacco Day| Purab Kohli: When I tried a cigarette again after quitting, it felt disgusting

On World No-Tobacco Day, actor Purab Kohli tells us that he started smoking when he was very young. “I was around 15-16 years old. We always know that smoking is bad and we had already heard some terrible stories so we knew we were doing something that was not good. Smoking looked attractive at that time, as this macho thing. But, I started it just to feel cool,” he shares. Purab Kohli on World No Tobacco Day

It was in his late 20s when the actor decided to quit the harmful habit. “It had already been 10 years since I was smoking, I thought that I wanted to quit. I could see that when I was stressed with work, I would do it even more. I reached a point where I wanted to try and give it up to see if I could really do it. I said to myself, I have smoked for 10-12 years, can I not smoke for one year? I even marked the date. I kept myself motivated through that as well. And I am quite commented, when I make a decision, I stick to it,” reveals Kohli.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“I just woke up one morning and said that I have to stop. I did stop smoking, but it was very hard. I bought one cigarette and I used to keep that in my hand and never light it. I used to hold it in my hand and puff away on it without lighting it and slowly the feeling of wanting it went away. Even the shops that I used to buy it from, whenever I crossed them, I used to feel like smoking. I started realising how strong of an addiction I had to tobacco,” he further adds.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan reveals smoking after Fighter body shots: 'My resting heart rate went up'

Recalling the harmful effects of quitting smoking on his body, the 45-year-old elaborates, “There was a physical impact also happening, like my tummy was being all funny and I used to eat and get indigestion. It was physically hard for my body, not a cakewalk at that time.”

“I am quite strong headed. If I make a decision, I stick to it. I wanted to see that I have smoked for 10-12 years, can I not smoke for one year? I even marked the date and wanted to see. I gave myself one year and that’s how I kept myself committed. I lit one up next year and I hated it. When you don’t smoke for a long while, you realise how disgusting it tastes. It felt horrible,” Kohli admits, as he delves more into the jounrey of giving up on cigarettes completely, adding that he had to pick up a cigarette again for a project. “I didn’t smoke for 3-4 years after that but there was a role for which i had to smoke and then I started smoking for a short period again in my early thirties. I already knew I had stopped once and how much difference it makes while working out.”

The actor expresses that he realised the goodness of not smoking. “The second time I quit was for forever. Once you get over the initial 6-7 months, it gets better. You feel drowsy and sleepy, and even tend to gain weight when you are trying to quit. I remember eating carrots and cucumbers for crunchy munching so that I don’t crave a lot. It helped me create good habits. My skin looks better now and my mind is so rested. The deep and fulfilling breaths, wow! I feel so happy that I don’t feel that craving anymore, it has been more than 13-14 years since I last smoked,” Kohli ends.