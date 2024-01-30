Hrithik Roshan reveals smoking after Fighter body shots: 'My resting heart rate went up'

Hrithik Roshan revealed he underwent body transformation not once but thrice for Fighter. In an interview with Film Companion, he revealed he resorted to smoking cigarettes to celebrate after he was done giving the perfect body shots for the ariel action entertainer. However, it did not go well, as the actor shared how his heartbeat went up and called it a disaster. Also read: Fighter crosses ₹225 crore at worldwide box office but is still flying lower than Pathaan, War Hrithik Roshan's latest film Fighter released on January 25. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Hrithik Roshan on smoking

Hrithik Roshan said, “It was incredibly difficult and I had to shoot three songs back to back while I was doing transformation, which meant there was no fuel and I was just running on steam. When the day came and my body shot got done, it got over, I was so happy and relieved. But nothing was filling me up. I had gajar ka halwa, ice cream, I had not planned for the reward, I had only planned to be in this Fighter flight mode and get this done.”

“I was like, ‘What do I do? What do I do?’. So, I picked up a cigarette and started smoking. I went into the other deep end and that’s a learning in itself because, in one week, my resting heart rate went up from 45 to 75. It’s that bad for you. So, I stopped. But it was a disaster. We only plan, schedule and brainstorm about the building, but what happens after the victory? That also needs a plan," Hrithik emphasized why one must plan their victories carefully.

Fighter

Fighter stars Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty. It also has Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film received amazing reviews and positive word of mouth from the audience. It is backed by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures.

Box office report of Fighter

Fighter minted ₹118.50 crore in its opening weekend. On Monday, it fell at the ticket window and registered a single-figure collection of ₹8 crore, as per early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com. The film stands at ₹126.5 crore after five days of its release on January 25.

