X reactions: Captain America: Brave New World wins over fans who call it ‘thrillingly tactile, freaking sublime’

Captain America: Brave New World has finally arrived in Hollywood, starring Anthony Mackie in the lead role, more than a decade after his Marvel debut in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) as Sam Wilson/The Falcon. This new film sees Wilson take on the mantle of Captain America, following Steve Rogers’ (Chris Evans) passing of the shield in Avengers: Endgame (2019). Look into Captain America: Brave New World

Social media has been buzzing with early reactions to the film, and to many fans’ surprise, the reviews have been overwhelmingly positive. One tweet on X raved, “#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld is thrillingly tactile and surprisingly leftist on a level that's freaking sublime. Some of the best content/media of the year so far, the MCU cements its legacy as one of the most sauceful makers working today.” Another user shared a similarly glowing response: “#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld brought to life the best of the MCU. The action sequences were sharp and the mystery and tension simmering, but by far the greatest triumph of the movie was the heart it allowed its main characters to have and the relationships it built between them.” Interestingly, even those who were somewhat critical of the film still found things to appreciate: “#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld both met & exceeded my low expectations. You can feel the reshoots throughout the film & the main villain was a big miss. But this is the most cohesive the MCU has felt since 2019. Sam has good chemistry with his partners & it can deliver the feels.”

Directed by Julius Onah the film also stars Harrison Ford as General Ross (Red Hulk) a role previously played by the late William Hurt. The plot of the movie follows protagonist Sam Wilson as he becomes entangled in an international crisis following a meeting with President Thaddeus Ross. As tensions rise, he must uncover the hidden motives behind a sinister global scheme before the true architect of the plot ignites chaos on a worldwide scale. Mackie officially became Captain America in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which also introduced Danny Ramirez as his ally Joaquín Torres, who takes on the role of The Falcon in this movie. The cast is rounded out by Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Giancarlo Esposito.