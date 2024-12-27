Year-ender 2024: Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic; celebs who called it quits

The year 2024 saw not only grand marriages and blockbuster films but also some heart-wrenching celebrity breakups that left fans disheartened. Here’s a look back at celebrity separations that made headlines this year. Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor

Actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor had been in a relationship for nearly six years. Although neither officially confirmed a breakup, Malaika deleted their pictures from her social media, and her cryptic post on November 1 hinted at the separation. In October, Kapoor confirmed his single status during an event to promote his film Singham Again, putting an end to the speculation. Despite the breakup, Kapoor was by Arora’s side when her father passed away in September.

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor-model Natasa Stankovic announced their separation after four years of marriage in July 2024. They made the announcement on social media, where Stankovic shared a heartfelt message: “After four years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best and gave it our all, but we believe this is what’s best for both of us.” They continue to co-parenting their son, Agastya.

Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik

Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik

In January 2024, former tennis star Sania Mirza and former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik announced the end of their 14-year marriage. Rumours of their separation had been circulating for months, but the confirmation came through a statement from Mirza’s sister, Anam. The statement read, “Sania and Shoaib have been living separately for several months, and their divorce was finalized some time ago.” It also requested privacy and respect for Mirza during this difficult time.

Urmila Matondkar-Mohsin Akhtar Mir

Urmila Matondkar-Mohsin Akhtar Mir

In September 2024, Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar announced her separation from husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir after eight years of marriage. Matondkar had already filed for divorce months earlier, but the news was only made public at that time. A source confirmed to HTCity that the divorce was not mutual, though the reasons behind the split remained undisclosed.

Jayam Ravi-Aarti

Jayam Ravi-Aarti

Tamil actor Jayam Ravi and his wife Aarti ended their 15-year marriage, citing personal reasons as the cause for their separation. In a statement shared on social media, Jayam Ravi wrote, “After much thought and discussion, I have made the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision, though painful, is in the best interest of all involved.” The couple share two sons, Aarav and Ayaan.

A R Rahman-Saira Banu

A R Rahman-Saira Banu

Music composer A R Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, shocked fans with the announcement of their separation in November, ending their 29-year marriage. A joint statement issued by their legal team stated, “After many years of marriage, A R Rahman and Saira Banu have made the difficult decision to separate. Despite their deep love for each other, emotional strain and persistent tensions led them to conclude that the gap between them had become insurmountable.”

Megan Fox-Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship took a dramatic turn recently. After announcing their pregnancy in November, just a month later, reports surfaced that the couple had broken up. The pair began dating in 2020 and got engaged two years later, but their relationship was marked by multiple breakups and reconciliations. Despite their intense connection, their on-again, off-again engagement ultimately ended in another split.

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck

The separation of Bennifer made headlines in 2024. Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20, just one day after their two-year wedding anniversary. The couple, who had rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022, initially dated in the early 2000s before splitting and then getting back together. The divorce filing came with a separation date of April 26, marking the end of their second attempt at marriage.

Cardi B-Offset

Cardi B and Offset’s marriage was rocked by a public and messy breakup in 2024. The rapper announced her divorce in August, just a day after revealing her pregnancy on social media. Having been married for six years, their relationship had been turbulent, with online spats and emotional moments. The divorce proceedings have been contentious, with Cardi demanding Offset sign the papers, while he’s asked for joint custody of their children.

Zoë Kravitz-Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum ended their three-year relationship in late October. Sources close to the couple reported that their split was “long overdue,” with the pair having been at odds over their future together. Despite their chemistry, they reportedly couldn't align on key aspects of their relationship, leading to an amicable but inevitable breakup.