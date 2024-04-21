 Zindagi Shatranj Hai director Dushyant Pratap Singh to shoot his next film Laal Ayodhya in Lucknow and Ayodhya - Hindustan Times
Zindagi Shatranj Hai director Dushyant Pratap Singh to shoot his next film Laal Ayodhya in Lucknow and Ayodhya

ByDeep Saxena
Apr 21, 2024 01:12 AM IST

The Hundred Bucks and Zindagi Shatranj Hai filmmaker Dushyant Pratap Singh will be shooting his next film in his home state.

The Hundred Bucks (2021) and Trahimam (2021) filmmaker Dushyant Pratap Singh will be shooting his next film in his home state. He was recently in the state capital and is returning this week for technical recce as the film is set in Lucknow and Ayodhya.

Filmmaker Dushyant Pratap Singh on his recent visit to Lucknow
Filmmaker Dushyant Pratap Singh on his recent visit to Lucknow

Singh (45), who hails from Agra, says, “The film’s writer Amarjeet Mishra is from Lucknow and we require some local artists as well. I have already zeroed upon many locations in the city and Ayodhya. Now we are in the process of locking the cast. The female lead is from a film family who is set to make her debut with this film.”

The filmmaker says his heartland stories keep bringing him back to his home state. “We shot Trahimam partially in Agra. Besides, I have shot two TV serials in Lucknow. This film Laal Ayodhya is set in the early 90s along with the current phase. It is a pure heartland story, so we need to shoot it in the real locations. The writer’s real-life experiences and sequence of events will play an important part in this film. The shoot will start post-election. Over 30 days we will shoot in Lucknow and then in Ayodhya,” says Singh who directed Ajay Vardhan in 2022.

Singh’s last theatrical release was Zindagi Shatranj Hai (2023) with Hiten Tejwani and Bruna Abdullah and web series I Am Unused with Ravi Kothari and Aasma Sayed.

“I have already completed the shoot for the web series Lucky Karz and two short films Dark Cheers with Rajniesh Duggal, Pooja Bist and Gurleen Chopra and Ek Thi Rukma based on the story of legendary writer Saadat Hasan Manto. We hope to release it this year-end. Last year, I also did a musical series Sunderkand on YouTube with comedian-actor-singer Kapil Sharma along with singers Tulsi Kumar, Suresh Wadkar and others. So, lots is happening,” he adds on a signing off note.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Deep Saxena

    Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

News / HTCity / Cinema / Zindagi Shatranj Hai director Dushyant Pratap Singh to shoot his next film Laal Ayodhya in Lucknow and Ayodhya
