Comedian Aakash Gupta: ‘Have to be at your best because Delhi is hard to please’

Delhi has played a pivotal role in shaping Aakash Gupta’s comedy. From its bustling streets to its diverse people, the Capital has provided the perfect backdrop for his unique brand of humour. “Delhi is very special. This is where I started my comedy from. Most of my comedy is based around Delhi and its people. It’s an amazing feeling when you present that material to the crowd here,” Aakash shares. Comedian Aakash Gupta will perform at the Talkatora stadium in Delhi on Feb 2

As he prepares to perform at the Talkatora Stadium on February 2, Aakash reflects on how deeply his roots in Delhi have influenced his comedy style. His comedy resonates with the Dilliwalas because it taps into the everyday experiences and local references that everyone can relate to.

“There’s no pressure but there's an extra layer of excitement. It’s a feeling of knowing people, the streets, the references. Local references are understood and that is amazing,” he says, highlighting how the familiarity of the city enhances his connection with the audience.

Aakash’s approach to finding humour is refreshingly spontaneous. “Finding humour is extremely random. I don’t plan. It’s about experiences. If I see something or observe something. Even if I am sitting idle, I think about experiences. It’s not a deliberate attempt to find humour,” he explains.

His comedy, he believes, is not contrived but comes from real-life observations, which makes his performances feel authentic and engaging. Over the years, Aakash has witnessed a significant shift in the comedy scene and its audience.

“Audiences have evolved a lot. In 2014-15 when I started, then 2017-18 was when I toured for the first time and now. Since then the audience has evolved quite a lot. They have consumed a lot quality content and comedy online. People now understand what stand-up comedy is. It’s nice because we are able to do big shows live,” Aakash reflects on the changing landscape.

With the rise of stand-up comedy in India, Aakash has been able to perform on bigger platforms, but his roots in Delhi remain strong. One of his most memorable performances was his first-ever one-hour show, which took place at Lodhi Road.

“My first ever show was in Delhi and will always be a special moment. The fact that I got to do comedy here in Delhi where I did my school and college is a really special feeling,” Aakash recalls fondly.

“The city has influenced my comedy style. The characters, the people over here are so interesting,” Aakash says, acknowledging how the rich diversity of Delhi’s residents and their quirks have inspired many of his routines.

At the same time, he also notes that performing in Delhi is no easy feat. “Delhi audience is hard to please. You have to show them your best. So you push your boundaries as a comedian,” he says. The city’s discerning audience has pushed him to continually refine his craft, ensuring his comedy never lacks in quality.

Aakash believes that a successful show in Delhi can be the benchmark for any comedian. “If you do a show in Delhi which is good, it will work all over, that’s my experience,” he concludes.