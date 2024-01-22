Can’t visit Shri Ram Mandir? Bring its spiritual essence home

With just a day to go for the consecration of the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, festive fervour is quite evident in the air. Some have already planned a trip to the city to witness the grand ceremony, and others are making sure to celebrate the historic event in their own way. If you can’t visit the temple, this might just be the perfect time to bring Shri Ram home instead. One way to do this is to put traditional decorations to use. Change the decor as per the principles of Vastu

“Select a dedicated space and choose colours that evoke serenity and spirituality, such as soft creams, earthy tones or subtle saffron accents. Install a compact wooden or marble altar with intricate detailing. Arrange idols of Shri Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman. Consider incorporating built-in shelves or cabinets to store religious texts, puja essentials, and decorative elements,” shares interior designer Manjari Sharma.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“You can also illuminate the mandir with LED lighting to create a soothing ambience. Enhance it with traditional wall art or tapestries depicting scenes from the Ramayana. Add decorative elements like bells, incense holders and fresh flowers for a touch of elegance,” she adds.

Another way to mark the consecration day is by changing the decor as per the principles of Vastu. “Those at home can also receive the blessings of Shri Ram by placing the mandir or darbar in the east corner of the house,” says Vastu consultant Divvya Chhabra.

“A temple placed in the east enables societal interactions and connectivity. One may even place a photograph of the Ram Darbar in the eastern direction of the house,” Chhabra ends.