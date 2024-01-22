close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Decor / Can’t visit Shri Ram Mandir? Bring its spiritual essence home

Can’t visit Shri Ram Mandir? Bring its spiritual essence home

ByMadhupriti Mitra
Jan 22, 2024 11:23 AM IST

If you can’t visit the temple, this might just be the perfect time to bring Shri Ram home instead. One way to do this is to put traditional decorations to use

With just a day to go for the consecration of the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, festive fervour is quite evident in the air. Some have already planned a trip to the city to witness the grand ceremony, and others are making sure to celebrate the historic event in their own way. If you can’t visit the temple, this might just be the perfect time to bring Shri Ram home instead. One way to do this is to put traditional decorations to use.

Change the decor as per the principles of Vastu
Change the decor as per the principles of Vastu

“Select a dedicated space and choose colours that evoke serenity and spirituality, such as soft creams, earthy tones or subtle saffron accents. Install a compact wooden or marble altar with intricate detailing. Arrange idols of Shri Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman. Consider incorporating built-in shelves or cabinets to store religious texts, puja essentials, and decorative elements,” shares interior designer Manjari Sharma.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“You can also illuminate the mandir with LED lighting to create a soothing ambience. Enhance it with traditional wall art or tapestries depicting scenes from the Ramayana. Add decorative elements like bells, incense holders and fresh flowers for a touch of elegance,” she adds.

Another way to mark the consecration day is by changing the decor as per the principles of Vastu. “Those at home can also receive the blessings of Shri Ram by placing the mandir or darbar in the east corner of the house,” says Vastu consultant Divvya Chhabra.

“A temple placed in the east enables societal interactions and connectivity. One may even place a photograph of the Ram Darbar in the eastern direction of the house,” Chhabra ends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On