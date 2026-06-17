FIFA 2026: The secret behind hidden logos at the World Cup

Catching a glimpse of your favourite football stars arriving for a match this week? You might notice something bizarre: brand logos taped over, and stadium signs hidden under massive sheets.

German sensation Jamal Musiala had to put tape over the logo of his personal Beats by Dre headphones as he walked into the stadium(Photo: X)

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Even the condiment bottles in media lounges have had their labels covered. It is all part of FIFA’s strict, zero-tolerance “clean stadium” rule for the 2026 World Cup. Here is the real story behind the lockdown:

Why is FIFA tape-covering everything?

The business model relies corporate sponsors who pay premium fees for exclusive rights. In return, FIFA guarantees them that they will be the only brands seen by billions of viewers worldwide.

To protect these contracts, FIFA enforces rules to stop “ambush marketing.”

This is when a rival brand (that didn’t pay a single dime to FIFA) tries to sneak free publicity by getting its logo on TV during tournament events.

If a company didn’t pay to be an official partner, FIFA ensures its logo vanishes from the broadcast.

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{{^usCountry}} The strict rules for host stadiums {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The strict rules for host stadiums {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The lockdown on non-sponsor branding is absolute. Host stadiums across North America are required to conceal 100% of their usual corporate names and logos. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The lockdown on non-sponsor branding is absolute. Host stadiums across North America are required to conceal 100% of their usual corporate names and logos. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Take California’s famous Levi’s Stadium, for example. Because its usual sponsor isn’t an official World Cup partner, workers had to cover up the stadium logos with giant white sheets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Take California’s famous Levi’s Stadium, for example. Because its usual sponsor isn’t an official World Cup partner, workers had to cover up the stadium logos with giant white sheets. {{/usCountry}}

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To comply with the rules, the venue has even been temporarily renamed “San Francisco Bay Area Stadium” for the duration of the tournament.

What it means for the players

The restrictions don’t just apply to the buildings; they apply to the players, too. Footballers are completely banned from flaunting personal sponsorships from non-FIFA partner brands during any official match-day window including stadium arrivals, warm-ups, and press conferences. For instance, German sensation Jamal Musiala had to put tape over the logo of his personal Beats by Dre headphones as he walked into the stadium.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanchita Kalra ...Read More Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City. Read Less

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