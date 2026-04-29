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Here's how to upcycle your tired cutlery into something you'll be using for years to come; take a look

Give forgotten spoons and forks a simple, functional makeover with this hack that just takes minutes. Take a look

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 05:33 pm IST
By Aadrika Sominder
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There is a particular kind of magic in transforming the mundane into the magnificent. We all have that drawer of reliable, albeit tired, stainless steel cutlery — the silent workhorses of a thousand Tuesday night dinners. But with a bit of creative alchemy, these functional tools can be elevated into statement pieces that turn every meal into a celebration. Upcycling your forks and spoons with gemstones isn't just a craft project; it’s an exercise in bringing ‘maximalist joy’ to the dinner table.

How to upcycle your tired cutlery

The process is delightfully tactile. Start by sourcing flat-backed gemstones, think iridescent moonstones, deep amber glass, or even vibrant turquoise stones. By concentrating your stones at the very base or the mid-section of the handle, you ensure the piece remains comfortable to hold while catching the candlelight during a dinner party.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aadrika Sominder

Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.

magic htcity plastic cutlery
Home / HTCity / Decor / Here's how to upcycle your tired cutlery into something you'll be using for years to come; take a look
Home / HTCity / Decor / Here's how to upcycle your tired cutlery into something you'll be using for years to come; take a look
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