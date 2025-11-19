Fake foliage to gallery walls: Home decor trends you need to retire — ASAP!

With still a little over a month to go for 2025 to come to a close, there's enough time to plan a whole revamp of your space, so that it doesn't just feel like your space, but looks like it too. And these are the trends, experts are begging to be boxed up with this year. Fake foliage to gallery walls: Design trends that deserve to stay back in 2025 (Photos: Etsly, Coco Lapine Design)

Fake foliage Greenery looks great indoors, only when it's real. Even the fake foliage that boast of great quality only need one glance to give away thire satirical secret. If taking care of a real plant can't find a spot in your daily scheme of things, Shannon Cassell, founder of Shannon Cassell Interiors says to start small. Speaking to Southern Living she shares, "You do not need a green thumb for a house plant. If it isn't thriving, move it to another location...Even a tiny plant mixed into your bar arrangement will bring that vignette to life,"

Gallery walls Gallery walls were definitely all the rage back in the day, and no one denies the nostalgia and sentimentality of it. But with how much interior design has evolved, even in a layman scale, gallery walls, especially ill-planned ones, just look like "clutter", says Elle Cole, founder of Elle Cole Interiors to Southern Living. No one's asking you to box up your family photos. Instead, simply pick a frame or two, blown up, so that they can command the common space and actually draw the eye in a meaningful way.

One-size-fits all accents Trailing in right from the gallery wall parades, those framed quotes up on your walls, counters and shelves belong in only one spot — your notes app. The rules are simple, if you haven't coined it, don't frame it. Whitney Jones, founder of Whitney J Decor, tells Southern Living, "These pieces, often bought in sets or just for color coordination, drain personality from a space. They make your home feel cold, neutral, and honestly, a little cheap." The bottom line? Pick pieces with personality.

Minimalism on steroids The all-gray, basic drab routine is out. Minimalism may have become all the rage during COVID, holding onto its steam in the years since, but given that nobody is being forcefully cooped up in their homes any longer, colour, texture and patterns, even as statement accents, are a must. Elle says, "Design in 2026 is about warmth. Nuanced neutrals like mushroom, putty, bone, and ecru layered with deep marine blues, oxblood, and olive. Replace cold grays with a palette that feels lived-in, graceful, and deeply human."

Maxed out minimalism Balance baby. If all-gray nothingness is no longer cool, neither is saturating a space with colour and texture till it begins to feel like a fever dream. Shannon says, "A bunch of small things on a shelf, coffee table, or mantel can make things feel cluttered and visually not as appealing." If picked correctly, something as simple as a single vintage piece, could do the trick.

Decorating a home is always a deeply personal experience. That being said, curation, whether sprawling or on a budget, can always be accommodated without compromising on the soul of your space — and sans the mass-produced vibe. As you pull out your Holiday season decor, don't forget to toss these trends back into the box!