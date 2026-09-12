How to bedazzle your floral arrangement this festive season

Bedazzling has been having a moment, and now this trend is making its way into floral arrangements. Lifestyle content creator Kristen Duverge (@misskrisnicolle) recently took to Instagram to share a whimsical take on the trend. Instead of sticking gems onto the flowers themselves, her hack is sustainable and you can recreate it with fresh blooms every time.
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This easy decor hack uses colourful gemstones and clear water beads to create the illusion of jewels suspended in water. The best part? The DIY gives old glass jars a new lease of life, making it a more sustainable way to add some sparkle to your festive décor.
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Things you need
- A tall glass jar, even a clean, transparent pickle jar works just fine
- Clear water beads
- Chunky, colourful gemstones in fun shapes such as diamonds, stars and hearts
- Seasonal flowers such as roses, tuberoses, lilies or carnations
- Water
How to do it
- Wash and dry the glass jar thoroughly before you begin.
- Add a layer of clear water beads to the bottom of the jar. As you continue filling the jar with water beads, drop in the gemstones. Place wherever you like.
- Once you have filled the jar with beads, pour in water. The beads become transparent, making the gemstones appear to float mid-air and creating a playful, jewel-like effect.
- Finish with seasonal blooms such as roses, tuberoses, lilies, gerberas, or carnations. Place it on your dining table, console or festive decor corner for an instant sparkle.
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Things you need
- A tall glass jar, even a clean, transparent pickle jar works just fine
- Clear water beads
- Chunky, colourful gemstones in fun shapes such as diamonds, stars and hearts
- Seasonal flowers such as roses, tuberoses, lilies or carnations
- Water
How to do it
- Wash and dry the glass jar thoroughly before you begin.
- Add a layer of clear water beads to the bottom of the jar. As you continue filling the jar with water beads, drop in the gemstones. Place wherever you like.
- Once you have filled the jar with beads, pour in water. The beads become transparent, making the gemstones appear to float mid-air and creating a playful, jewel-like effect.
- Finish with seasonal blooms such as roses, tuberoses, lilies, gerberas, or carnations. Place it on your dining table, console or festive decor corner for an instant sparkle.
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