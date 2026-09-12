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How to bedazzle your floral arrangement this festive season

A few colourful gemstones, water beads and a recycled glass jar are all you need to give your festive floral arrangements a whimsical, jewel-like makeover.

Updated on: Sep 12, 2026, 14:11:54 IST
By Snigdha Oreya
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Bedazzling has been having a moment, and now this trend is making its way into floral arrangements. Lifestyle content creator Kristen Duverge (@misskrisnicolle) recently took to Instagram to share a whimsical take on the trend. Instead of sticking gems onto the flowers themselves, her hack is sustainable and you can recreate it with fresh blooms every time.

Bedazzle your floral arrangement this season (Instagram)
Bedazzle your floral arrangement this season (Instagram)

This easy decor hack uses colourful gemstones and clear water beads to create the illusion of jewels suspended in water. The best part? The DIY gives old glass jars a new lease of life, making it a more sustainable way to add some sparkle to your festive décor.

 
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