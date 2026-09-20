...
...
Next Story

Make your party glasses the prettiest detail on the table with this easy DIY

Forget ordinary glass markers. A paper doily, a little ribbon and a few snips are all it takes to give your drinks table a charming upgrade.

Updated on: Sep 20, 2026, 13:19:33 IST
By Snigdha Oreya
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

It’s often the smallest details that make a gathering feel special. For an easy upgrade to your drinks table, take inspiration from lifestyle creator Dehanne Knee (@nowherenearmartha), who transforms simple paper doilies into pretty, personalised glass skirts. A chic alternative to basic drink markers, the DIY lets you add each guest’s name to their glass. Her video has crossed 2.6 million views.

The secret to a beautifully dressed drinks table may already be sitting in your craft drawer. (Instagram)
The secret to a beautifully dressed drinks table may already be sitting in your craft drawer. (Instagram)

Things you need

  • Paper doilies
  • Scissors
  • Thread

How to make it

Take a paper doily and cut a straight line from the centre to the edge. Cut a small circle around the centre so the doily can sit neatly around the stem of the glass.

Wrap the doily around the base of the glass and gently tighten the thread so it sits like a little skirt.

Write each guest’s name on the doily and place it on their glass. It doubles as a drink marker and a cute table detail.

Pro tip: No doilies? Cut coloured paper into a flower shape and follow the same steps for an equally pretty version.

 
diydecor
Home/Htcity/Decor/Make your party glasses the prettiest detail on the table with this easy DIY
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks