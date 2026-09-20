Make your party glasses the prettiest detail on the table with this easy DIY

It’s often the smallest details that make a gathering feel special. For an easy upgrade to your drinks table, take inspiration from lifestyle creator Dehanne Knee (@nowherenearmartha), who transforms simple paper doilies into pretty, personalised glass skirts. A chic alternative to basic drink markers, the DIY lets you add each guest’s name to their glass. Her video has crossed 2.6 million views.

The secret to a beautifully dressed drinks table may already be sitting in your craft drawer. (Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Things you need

Paper doilies

Scissors

Thread

How to make it

Take a paper doily and cut a straight line from the centre to the edge. Cut a small circle around the centre so the doily can sit neatly around the stem of the glass.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Make two small holes near the outer edge of the doily and thread a small piece of string through them. You can swap the thread with a ribbon for a more whimsical touch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Make two small holes near the outer edge of the doily and thread a small piece of string through them. You can swap the thread with a ribbon for a more whimsical touch. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Wrap the doily around the base of the glass and gently tighten the thread so it sits like a little skirt.

Write each guest’s name on the doily and place it on their glass. It doubles as a drink marker and a cute table detail.

Pro tip: No doilies? Cut coloured paper into a flower shape and follow the same steps for an equally pretty version.