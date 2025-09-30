Veteran artist Rajendra Prasad brings nostalgia alive at Lokik Alokik painting exhibition in Lucknow

A former academician at College of Art and Craft and then Dr Shakuntala Misra National University, the artist has displayed his interpretation of life experiences on the canvas.

Veteran artist Rajendra Prasad's paintings, displayed at the Lokik Alokik exhibition currently underway in the state capital, are drawing art lovers. Based on the wash painting technique, 15 works of art, which are the award-winning artist’s interpretations, are on display.

Exhibition curator and Dean and Principal, Faculty of Architecture and Planning, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Vandana Sehgal says, “Rajender Prasad is among the stalwarts in wash technique. His paintings have a subtle light that emanates from a point, giving a unique glow to the dull, washed hues. They all possess a subtlety which grows on you, and you want to be washed in its beauty endlessly.”

Theatre personality and Bollywood actor Anil Rastogi inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of art lovers. “I am a scientist and an actor but not deeply immersed in art. Still, I can easily connect with the artist’s theme of village, Gautam Buddha, and country landscape and daily life. His work evokes nostalgia, taking me back to my younger days."

Talking about his inspiration, Rajendra says, “I was born and brought up in a small village in Gorakhpur district where I schooled until Class VIII. I remember the village rituals like gudna (traditional tattoo art), villagers making baskets, and traditional farming methods. Most of them have faded away, but they live in my memory, so I have portrayed that besides my other works.”

The artist has been decorated with various awards; his work is on display in prominent art galleries, and he has done restoration of several historical artworks. “After retirement, I am into consultancy and take textures besides doing workshops for budding artists, but bringing my thoughts and interpretations on canvas is something I will continue throughout my life. This exhibition is an effort towards this.”

Catch it live: What: Loukik Aloukik painting exhibition

Where: Kokor Art Gallery, Madan Mohan Malviya Marg

When: Till October 8, 11am-7pm