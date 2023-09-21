Divya Dhristi actor Mishkat Varma talks about the perception of being typecast

Actor Mishkat Varma asserts that there is no such thing like getting typecast. In fact, it’s just a perception and the industry gives what you ask for only if you have it in you.

Mishkat Varma

“My face is of a sweet, nice guy but looks can be deceptive and they surely are in my case, (laughs). I love to be that not-so-good-a-guy on camera and it’s up to me as an artiste how to go about it. See, if I get to audition for some negative part then I should definitely look and act the part while auditioning. I should look convincing to fit the part of an antagonist. So, I don’t believe in the word typecast. Maybe it’s so that I fit and play positive roles much better. At the end of the day, it’s on an actor how to fit into other moulds, else it should be counted as his or her short-coming,” says the Naye Shaadi Ke Siyape (2019) actor who was in Lucknow for a shoot.

Varma, who has been part of the industry for over eight years and has a number of lead roles to his credit, says that he is and will be prejudiced towards television as a medium. “See, TV will evolve as and when its viewers will evolve. We show what is liked and accepted by the audience. If anyone out there tries making something exceptionally different and if it doesn’t work, the way it was projected, then actors as well as makers both can get demoralised. Eventually, most people come up with cliched stuff. So, at the end of the day, it is sheer business, and we can’t live our passion at someone else’s expense.

The Divya Drishti (2020) actor says feels Lakhnawi food can easily send your healthy-eating plans for a toss. “Being in Lucknow is very unhealthy for me because the food here is extremely yummy. Usually, I don’t eat much and keep myself on a restricted diet but from the time I have landed here, I am eating my heart out. I mean, how can one not relish things like chaat, kulfi and of course non-vegetarian cuisine. As we have over a week of shooting schedule for my upcoming show Kavya, so I had more time to eat and explore the place. For now, I want to reach Mumbai and get back to my diet regimen,” he says.

