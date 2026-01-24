Exclusive! This is crazy. Stop looking for a Villain: Steby Ben on getting trolled for similar outfit as Nupur Sanon

Showbiz weddings often break the internet, think star-studded guest lists, OTT celebrations, and designer outfits, and more. Steby Ben, Salman Khan, Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon

But Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding is viral for reasons nobody RSVP’d for.

It’s her sister-in-law Steby Ben’s sartorial pick that has made her the centre of a trolling storm!

Before we hear Steby's side of the story, here is a quick recap of the controversy: Steby wore a gown to Nupur’s reception that looked similar to the bride’s. The in-law clichés lurking in our collective psyche kicked in right on cue, and social media promptly lost its mind.

In no time, she was neatly slotted as the sister-in-law who tried to hijack the bride’s big moment.

So we spoke to 36-year-old Steby, who was completely blindsided by the trolling. The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur calls it “stupid”. She mentioned that Nupur saw her gown weeks before the wedding.

Did you see all the trolling and memes?

I have seen trolling like this happen earlier, since my brother has been in the industry for more than a decade. But this is the first time when I am a target. This is new. Initially, I was offended, ‘Oh my god! What are these people writing! My friends haven been sending the posts to me. But now, after 3-4 days, I am like buzz off! Let’s just completely avoid it and not take it seriously. What’s happening on the internet is absolutely bu**sh*t

It’s sad that it came at such a beautiful family moment.

Did you plan to twin? No! We are not twinning. Actually, our outfits are very different. In pictures, they appear similar, but the silhouette, colour, cut, and material of my dress are very different from Nupur’s gown. My outfit was ready months before the wedding. It was a custom piece and, in fact, Nupur approved the colour and my brother had also seen it. We discussed most of our outfits. In fact, Nupur’s gown is a Manish Malhotra piece and they both worked on her gown until like two weeks before the wedding. And she wanted a modern take on the veil.

At the reception, Nupur’s mom and Nupur both gave such generous compliments to me. They both said that of all my outfits, I looked the best in this gown. It was the sixth wedding function.