Nupur Sanon’s sister-in-law trolled for wearing same outfit as her at wedding reception: ‘Sabko dulhan banna hai’

On January 10, Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon got married to longtime boyfriend and musician Stebin Ben in a Christian wedding in Udaipur. A day later, the couple tied the knot by Hindu rituals. On January 13, after returning to Mumbai, newlyweds Nupur and Stebin hosted a wedding reception for their film industry friends. We all watched Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan make a stunning entry, stealing the spotlight with his unmatched aura and swag. But another wedding guest is now going viral. We are talking about Stebin’s sister, Nupur’s sister-in-law, Steby Ben, who wore a similar outfit to the bride’s at the reception.

For her wedding reception in Mumbai, bride Nupur Sanon opted for a maroon off-shoulder sculpted corset gown by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra with a matching veil whereas her husband Stebin Ben looked dashing in black. Sister of the bride, Kriti Sanon was one of the most stylish guests in an olive green saree, custom made by Manish. But currently it is Nupur’s nanand Steby Ben who is getting a lot of backlash for wearing a maroon gown which looked very similar to the bride’s outfit. Netizens are now accusing her of not letting Nupur enjoy her moment as a newlywed.

In the comment section below, one such social media user claimed, “Isliye apni dress kisi ko mat dikhao ajkal bhut jalti hai kuch ladkiya sochti h wo hi dulhan h 🙄,” whereas another comment read, “She must know about her bhabhi dress..she should not wear this n spoil her best day.” A netizen stated, “😂 sbko dulhan banna h😂😂 dulhan ku lage ki dulhan h,” whereas another wrote, “Uski Nanad chahe jaanbujh kar kitna bhi karle par dulhan to dulhan hi rahegi or acchi to wahi lag rhi hai chahe uski nanad ne apni bhabhi ko fika karne ke liye same dress pahni par nupur looking so beautiful and elegant ❤️😍.”

Do you agree with these netizens?