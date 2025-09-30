EXCLUSIVE| 'With or without the trophy in hand, India’s performance deserved to be celebrated': Umesh Yadav

“With or without the trophy in hand, Team India’s performance and the spirit of victory deserved to be celebrated. The trophy is a symbol, but the real reward is in the achievement, the collective effort, and the pride of the nation,” he told us. “I’m immensely proud of how Team India played in this Asia Cup — utterly clinical, composed under pressure, and undefeated throughout. They treated each game as a final, and the result speaks for itself,” he added.

India pacer Umesh Yadav has lauded Team India ’s performance in the Asia Cup , calling their unbeaten run and eventual victory over Pakistan in the finals “a proud moment for the nation.” Speaking on the team’s emphatic title win, the 37-year-old said that the ongoing chatter around the trophy was irrelevant compared to the collective effort and composure the side displayed throughout the tournament.

The right-handed bowler was referring to the controversy that erupted after reports claimed that PCB and ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi retained the trophy, following India’s refusal to accept it from him. For Umesh, however, the off-field drama did little to overshadow the cricket. “The external distractions and theatrics surrounding India-Pakistan matches are sadly inevitable these days, but our players were wise enough to focus only on the job at hand,” he said.

Reflecting on the tournament, Umesh also highlighted how different players stepped up at crucial junctures. “Abhishek Sharma’s blazing starts added momentum to many innings, and Kuldeep Yadav’s smart bowling spells consistently strangled opposition. But what thrills me most is not just individual brilliance, but how they’ve gelled as a unit across stages,” he explained.

The final itself, he noted, was a true test of depth and temperament. “The bowlers swung the match after Pakistan’s promising start, especially with smart middle-over control from Kuldeep (Yadav) and support from the rest. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, and Sanju Samson rose to the moment in the chase — anchoring India home under serious pressure,” Umesh observed.

He also reserved praise for captain Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership. “Surya Kumar has shown tremendous tactical acumen. His captaincy style is dynamic and inclusive, yet decisive — exactly what a modern T20 side needs. Under his guidance, this squad is not only in strong hands but heading toward even greater heights,” he said.