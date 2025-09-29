Mohsin Naqvi's runaway act: The exact moment PCB chief fled the scene with Asia Cup trophy after India's boycott – Video

If relations between India and Pakistan were already hanging by a thread, they reached an all-time low after Mohsin Naqvi's actions last night. As India refused to budge from their stance of not collecting the Asia Cup trophy from the head of the Asian Cricket Council, Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, fled the scene with the Asia Cup trophy, leaving the victorious Indian team stranded empty-handed at the Dubai International Stadium. Asian Cricket Council and Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi waits at the field(AFP)

All this time, it was only known that Naqvi stormed off the venue when India decided to boycott him. However, a fresh video has now found its way to the internet, capturing Naqvi leaving the field on camera. While he did not personally carry the Asia Cup 2025 silverware with him, one of his spokespersons did the dirty work for him. The Indian team just stood there, waiting for their plea to be heard, which was eventually rejected. They insisted that the Asia Cup trophy be handed to them by Khalid Al Zarooni, vice-chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board, but once the ACC did not pay heed, the Indian team became all the more rigid in their stance.

Watch the video:

Also Read: 'My trophy, my wish'; Mohsin Naqvi put his ego above everything else, stopped everyone from giving away Asia Cup

When Mohsin Naqvi lost his patience

Naqvi was at the centre of the storm for a long time. Having flown in from the USA, hoping to present the silverware to the Pakistan team, his plans were spoiled by India, who defeated their opponents by five wickets in a last-over, gripping thriller. At first, Naqvi waited alone at the stage, as the Indian team waited in one corner, refusing to budge from its stance. His wait then extended as the Pakistan team, like their Indian counterparts from three weeks ago, locked themselves inside the dressing room. After more than an hour, the presentation ceremony finally took place, and when it did, the proceedings didn't impress Naqvi one bit. For reasons unknown, the Pakistan team gave him a cold shoulder, with none of the players making eye contact or talking to him. Even the medals were given to them by BCB chairman Animul Islam.

Also Read: BCCI explodes at Mohsin Naqvi for taking Asia Cup silverware to his hotel; 'Can't collect trophy from a person who…'

Perhaps after all that had happened, the Pakistan team was upset, and as one thing led to another, Naqvi lost his patience. He even turned around and was staring at a different corner of the ground when Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube collected their respective trophies. And that's when Naqvi had had enough. As the Indian team waited for the celebrations to begin – with or without the trophy – Naqvi took off, taking the trophy with him.