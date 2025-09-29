Suryakumar Yadav mocks trophy snub with Rohit-style celebration after Asia Cup win, only thing missing was silverware

Team India once again proved their supremacy over Pakistan for the third time in a space of two weeks to clinch their ninth Asia Cup title but in the end they didn't get the trophy to celebrate. It was another India vs Pakistan game in Asia Cup where Suryakumar Yadav and Co. stuck to their stance of avoiding handshakes with the opposition and declined to accept the trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi, who also heads the PCB and holds a ministerial role in Pakistan. The presentation ceremony was concluded with Naqvi leaving the dais and taking the trophy with him on Sunday night. Team India celebrates after winning the Asia Cup but without no trophy.(AP)

Simon Doull, the presenter for the host broadcaster towards the end of the ceremony, confirmed that, "I have been informed by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) that the Indian cricket team will not be collecting their awards tonight. So that does conclude the post-match presentation."

Despite the drama around the presentation, the Indian players didn’t hold back their celebrations after the final. A clip of Suryakumar and his teammates lifting an ‘imaginary’ trophy quickly went viral. The skipper mimicked Rohit Sharma’s trademark style—walking slowly towards the group before letting out a loud roar—only this time, there was no trophy in hand.

Hardik Pandya, who sat out the final with a niggle, brought back his T20 World Cup 2024 celebration in a lighthearted way by adding a photoshopped trophy to his post. Meanwhile, vice-captain Shubman Gill joined in the fun, posting a picture with close friend and opening partner Abhishek Sharma, placing a virtual trophy between them.

‘Never seen a champion team is denied a trophy’: Suryakumar Yadav

India skipper Suryakumar gave his take on the entire incident and told reporters that he had not seen anything like it, and said, "I think this is one thing which I have never seen since I started playing cricket, started following cricket, that a champion team is denied a trophy, that too a hard-earned one. I feel we deserved it. I can't say anything more; I've summed it up really well. If you tell me about trophies, my trophies are sitting in the dressing room, all the 14 guys with me, the support staff, those are the real trophies throughout this journey in the Asia Cup."