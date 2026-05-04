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Gen-Z goes chatpata with fashion

In 2026, fashion is no longer restricted to muted palettes and boring trends. 

Updated on: May 04, 2026 05:22 pm IST
By Snigdha Oreya
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For Gen Z, fashion is expressive and bold. Welcome to the era of chatpata fashion, where bright colours, embroidery that catches the attention and silhouettes that ensure heads turn your way is the new trend taking over the internet. Here’s all you need to know about it.

Why is it chatpata

Gen Z is experimenting with sparkle, accessories, and bold makeup.

Borrowing its name from the Hindi word for tangy, spicy, and full of flavourful food, chatpata fashion channels that punch into outfits. The result is a look that feels vibrant, irreverent, and unmistakably fun.

The trend gained fresh momentum as Gen Z revisited bangers from the 2000s and 2010s, from peak Sunidhi Chauhan energy to dramatic beats and catchy hooks. With 120K posts under #chatpata on Instagram, the vibe is all about sheer fabric, mirror work, gota patti, zari, bandhani, hand embroidery, georgette kurtis that are now main character staples.

Where chatpata fashion comes from

Tips to ace the style

Fashion influencer Tanshi Agrawal says, "Stop overthinking whether. it's too much because that's the whole point. Mix pieces, play with contrasts, wear things the way you want to. The more personality you bring into it, the better it looks.

For beginners, costume stylist Vishakha Aneja recommends balance: “The key is restraint within the excess. If you're leaning into Y2K silhouettes or adding elements like embroidery or statement accessories, choose one focal point and let the rest of the look support it. The balance keeps it intentional rather than overwhelming.”

 
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