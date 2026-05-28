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Gucci enters Formula 1 as title partner

Set to debut in 2027, Gucci's partnership with Alpine marks a bold crossover as fashion deepens its presence in Formula 1’s global arena.

Updated on: May 28, 2026 05:12 pm IST
By Snigdha Oreya
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Italian luxury house Gucci has signed a multi-year agreement to become the title partner of Alpine’s Formula 1 team, with the partnership set to begin in the 2027 season. The team will compete under the name Gucci Racing Alpine Formula One Team. While financial details remain undisclosed, industry estimates suggest the deal could be worth over $150 million.

Gucci, Kering and Formula 1 officials pose for the unveiling of the partnership. (Credits: X)

The collaboration marks the launch of Gucci Racing, a new brand platform built around performance, precision and excellence. Positioned at the intersection of luxury and sport, the initiative will extend beyond traditional sponsorship. Gucci plans to roll out product lines, exclusive client experiences and global activations tied to the partnership, aiming to create long-term cultural and commercial impact.

 
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Home / HTCity / Leisure / Gucci enters Formula 1 as title partner
Home / HTCity / Leisure / Gucci enters Formula 1 as title partner
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