Here's how to host the perfect get-together on April 3, the World Party Day!

Most of us just need a reason and occasion to celebrate, and guess what? This April 3, you’ll have a legit reason to throw a party, that too, mid-week! It’s the World Party Day on Thursday and if you are planning to mark the occasion with a fun get-together, here are some tips to host the perfect one. Read on...

Cool karaoke night

A karaoke session can tempt the best (and worst) singers into crooning their favourite numbers. Invite your loved ones over and hand over the mic to them! You can even have fun musical contests and give away prizes to winners.

Do a dance class

There’s nothing to unwind like hitting the dance floor with your friends. You can take it a notch higher by hiring a dance teacher for the evening. Choose a song that resonates with your gang and learn a ‘group dance’. Capture it on camera to relive the golden moments.

Go for caricatures and fortune telling

Make it an evening to remember by hiring a caricaturist and a fortune teller. None of your friends will be able to resist either! Along with hopes and dreams of a fab future, they can also leave the party with a memento — their caricatures!

Enjoy an outdoor movie night

If your friends are movie lovers (well, who isn’t), you can host a movie night outside — balcony, terrace, garden, depending on the number of attendees. Choose a theme (horror, comedy, romance), enjoy some yummy food and celebrate your friendship.

Plan a pool party

With the temperatures rising, it cannot get better than a pool party. You can make it even more fun by including some pool games and swimming competitions! If it’s an outdoor pool, you can also gaze at the night sky and try to spot some stars amidst all the pollution.

Origin of World Party Day

Also known as P-Day, it aims to promote peace and harmony, while encouraging people to celebrate their lives together. The day is rather recent in origin. It can be traced to the 1995 book, Flight: A Quantum Fiction Novel, written by American author Vanna Bonta. The story mentions April 3, 2000, as a day when people across the world will celebrate together, displaying joy and harmony.