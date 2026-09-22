A night of conversations and connections as AIMA marks its 70th year

The All India Management Association (AIMA) brought together an eclectic mix of key industry leaders, corporate and management community and cultural icons on September 21 for an evening that unfolded less like a formal business gathering and more like an intimate meeting of minds.

(L-R) AIMA President T V Narendran, CEO and MD Tata Steel; Amitabh Kant, former CEO, NITI Aayog; Anurag Jain, CEO, Niti Aayog (Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

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Hosted by AIMA president T V Narendran, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Steel, the private dinner was held as part of AIMA’s Platinum Jubilee National Management Convention.Reflecting on the milestone, Narendran said, “Seventy years is a very important milestone. We are proud about our past and excited about our future.”

The sentiment set the tone for an evening that was as much about looking ahead as it was about celebrating AIMA’s journey. The mood remained warm and easy through dinner, as guests moved between conversations and tables. With professionals from across industries in attendance, the evening offered a chance to step away from the formalities of the convention and simply connect.

Senior executives, key leaders and management professionals moved between tables, pausing for photographs and exchanging thoughts on the changing world of work and leadership.

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