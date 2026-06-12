A night of Jai Rus and Jai Hind: Inside Russian Day celebrations in Delhi

The Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, surprised the audience by starting his speech in Hindi. He said: “Deviyon and sajjanon, Roos ke rashtriya din ke avsar mein aap sabhi ka hardik swagat evam abhinandan karta hoon,” and congratulated PM Narendra Modi for making history as India’s longest-serving continuously elected Prime Minister.

On Thursday evening, Russia Day celebrations in the Capital turned into a vibrant evening as diplomats and dignitaries gathered to mark the occasion.

Transitioning to global affairs, Ambassador Alipov spoke about the international landscape, stating, “The world is currently undergoing what may be the most significant structural transformation in modern history. We are witnessing a shift from a hierarchical system that benefited only a limited number of states to a multipolar world order. This transformation is irreversible, though it is not without its challenges... Jai Rus, Jai Hind.”

Chief guest and Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, reciprocated the warmth, as he said, “India and Russia share a special bond that has withstood the test of time. Trust and respect between our two nations help enhance our mutual understanding of each other’s core interests and sensitivities.”