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A slice of France: Bastille Day celebrations in New Delhi

The venue, adorned in the iconic blue, white and red of the French flag, welcomed guests for an evening of cultural exchange

Published on: Jul 15, 2026 05:05 PM IST
By Sanchita Kalra
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On Tuesday, the Embassy of France hosted celebrations in the Capital to mark Bastille Day, France’s National Day commemorating the French Revolution.

Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman and Ambassador of France to India Thierry Mathou (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman and Ambassador of France to India Thierry Mathou (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

The venue, adorned in the iconic blue, white and red of the French flag, welcomed expats, diplomats and prominent guests for an evening of cultural exchange and camaraderie.

Ambassador of France to India Thierry Mathou said, “The year 2026 is indeed a special one,” referring to the India-France Year of Innovation, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on February 17. “It has further strengthened an already remarkable partnership across every field,” he said.

She also added, “Bastille Day is historic because it commemorates the ideals that changed the course of human history: liberty, equality, and fraternity. These ideals did not remain confined to France. They travelled across oceans and found an honoured home here in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution.”

The evening also featured the digital projection mapping earlier showcased at the Gateway of India during President Emmanuel Macron’s Mumbai visit in February.

It was followed by a performance by traditional musicians from French Brittany, a percussionist from Iran and puppeteers from Rajasthan.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanchita Kalra

Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City.

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