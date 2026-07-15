On Tuesday, the Embassy of France hosted celebrations in the Capital to mark Bastille Day, France’s National Day commemorating the French Revolution.

Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman and Ambassador of France to India Thierry Mathou (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

The venue, adorned in the iconic blue, white and red of the French flag, welcomed expats, diplomats and prominent guests for an evening of cultural exchange and camaraderie.

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Ambassador of France to India Thierry Mathou said, “The year 2026 is indeed a special one,” referring to the India-France Year of Innovation, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on February 17. “It has further strengthened an already remarkable partnership across every field,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman attended the event as the chief guest. She said, "“From the streets of Paris to the shores of Puducherry, there is a deep-seated mutual appreciation for each other’s heritage, cinema, philosophy, and culinary arts.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman attended the event as the chief guest. She said, "“From the streets of Paris to the shores of Puducherry, there is a deep-seated mutual appreciation for each other’s heritage, cinema, philosophy, and culinary arts.” {{/usCountry}}

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She also added, “Bastille Day is historic because it commemorates the ideals that changed the course of human history: liberty, equality, and fraternity. These ideals did not remain confined to France. They travelled across oceans and found an honoured home here in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution.”

The evening also featured the digital projection mapping earlier showcased at the Gateway of India during President Emmanuel Macron’s Mumbai visit in February.

It was followed by a performance by traditional musicians from French Brittany, a percussionist from Iran and puppeteers from Rajasthan.