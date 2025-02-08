Menu Explore
A soulful evening of music, dance, and cultural legacy

ByKriti Shukla
Feb 08, 2025 04:55 PM IST

Dev Swaranjali 2025 celebrated India's rich cultural heritage with mesmerizing performances by Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia and Geeta Chandran.

It was an evening filled with nostalgia and reverence as Dev Swaranjali 2025 unveiled a soulful celebration of music, dance and legacy at Gyan Bharti School.

Geeta Chandran
Geeta Chandran

The event began with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, setting the stage for an enchanting flute recital by Padma Vibhushan Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia and his troupe. Following this, chief guest Pavan K Varma spoke about preserving the “fragile” art forms of India: “Indian classical music and dance is fast becoming endangered in this country. I say this not because Indian classical musicians still have a following, but because the younger generation is less exposed to their remarkable legacy. Raga is a very fragile thing. It carries the mood, the season and the time of day. So, if we don’t preserve these tradition, we risk losing the greatest our heritage.”

The speech was followed by a Bharatanatyam performance by dance exponent Geeta Chandran, who represented many forms of Shiva through her dance. The evening concluded with a vote of thanks from the principal of Gyan Bharti School, Mudita Sharma.

