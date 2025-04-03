Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

A soulful evening of poetry and dance showcasing Mirza Ghalib's poetry

ByAkshita Prakash
Apr 03, 2025 01:58 PM IST

A theatrical Kathak dance drama, 'Dastan-e-Ghalib', inspired by Mirza Ghalib's poetry, was performed in the Capital on Eid-ul-Fitr

Art has several forms, and when you blend the most beautiful forms of dance, music, and poetry, you get fantastic results. A theatrical Kathak dance drama, ‘Dastan-e-Ghalib’ took place in the Capital on Monday, coinciding with the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, choreographed and conceptualised by Punita Sharma. It was inspired by the poetry of Mirza Ghalib and his muse, Nawabjaan.

A Kathak recital dance performance showcasing Mirza Ghalib's timeless poetry
A Kathak recital dance performance showcasing Mirza Ghalib's timeless poetry

“I have always worked to bring the untold stories of women and their struggles forward. With this performance, I also wanted to showcase the poet Mirza Ghalib's and his long-term muse and companion Nawabjaan's stories that have been buried,” shared Kathak dancer Punita Sharma.

Kathak expert Shovana Narayan also shared her thoughts, speaking on the occasion: “I want to congratulate all the young souls who gave us a beautiful performance while showcasing the untold stories of Mirza Ghalib's motivation, journey and muses.”

Among the attendees were Assistant Director Vidushi Chitra Sharma, CBC Ministry of Information and Broadcast and dramatist Tariq Khan.

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / A soulful evening of poetry and dance showcasing Mirza Ghalib's poetry
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On