A soulful evening of poetry and dance showcasing Mirza Ghalib's poetry

Art has several forms, and when you blend the most beautiful forms of dance, music, and poetry, you get fantastic results. A theatrical Kathak dance drama, ‘Dastan-e-Ghalib’ took place in the Capital on Monday, coinciding with the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, choreographed and conceptualised by Punita Sharma. It was inspired by the poetry of Mirza Ghalib and his muse, Nawabjaan. A Kathak recital dance performance showcasing Mirza Ghalib's timeless poetry

“I have always worked to bring the untold stories of women and their struggles forward. With this performance, I also wanted to showcase the poet Mirza Ghalib's and his long-term muse and companion Nawabjaan's stories that have been buried,” shared Kathak dancer Punita Sharma.

Kathak expert Shovana Narayan also shared her thoughts, speaking on the occasion: “I want to congratulate all the young souls who gave us a beautiful performance while showcasing the untold stories of Mirza Ghalib's motivation, journey and muses.”

Among the attendees were Assistant Director Vidushi Chitra Sharma, CBC Ministry of Information and Broadcast and dramatist Tariq Khan.