Actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak enchanted drama lovers at Delhi Theatre Festival 2025

It was a dreamy affair for Delhi as thespian actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak took the stage together, captivating a packed NCUI auditorium. The real-life husband-wife duo performed their play Dreamz over the weekend as part of the Delhi Theatre Festival 2025, drawing theatre lovers from across the Capital.

Pankaj opened the evening with an introduction that instantly set the tone. With his effortless storytelling, evocative lighting and the soft rumble of a train in the background, he transported the audience straight to Kasauli. He then slipped into the role of Professor Saheb, who arrives in the quiet hill town for a peaceful weekend, only to meet a nurse, played beautifully by Supriya, where the lines between dreams and reality begin to blur. The audience remained glued to their seats, as if under a spell, completely absorbed in the duo’s masterful performances and the world they created on stage.

Speaking about staging his play in the festival, Kapur said, “Performing Dreamz at Delhi Theatre Festival was a privilege. The audience’s engagement and curiosity are a testament to the growing inclination for meaningful theatre in India. Festivals like these create a rare space where art is celebrated with sincerity, and I am honoured to be part of this cultural movement.”