Adopt A Pet: Delhi-NCR folks, want a furry pal for a lifetime?

This week, five doggos and two kitties are looking for forever homes in Delhi-NCR. Adopt, don't shop for pets! Meet the animals in Delhi-NCR, who are searching for forever homes this week.

A delightful duo

Whiski and Sangria are adorable yet mischievous kittens who will do very well around other friendly pets.

Whiski and Sangria are a duo of three-month-old domestic, short-haired cats born to a mother whose parents can’t take care of all of them. A pair adoption will be preferred in this case, but they can be adopted separately if the household already has another friendly fur companion. The two are friendly but also quite naughty and will enjoy playing with their brother or sister, be it a human child, cat or dog! They have been dewormed, but their vaccinations are yet to begin. To adopt, WhatsApp: +491712849617.

Ek Chutki cuteness

Chutki is a tenacious girl who didn't let a fracture get in the way of her love for humans.

Chutki, a one-and-a-half-month-old indie pup, was found abandoned near a tea stall with a broken leg and a huge gash, possibly due to a road accident. The owner of the tea stall took her in, and sought help from the dog feeders in the area to get medical attention. She has been dewormed, she has received her first dose of vaccinations, and her fractured leg is also healing well. She gets along well with humans as well as other dogs. To adopt, WhatsApp: +918961359348.

Mera naam Morty!

Morty is a low maintenance, obedient boy who's been living between shelters and foster homes for the past year.

Morty, a two-year-old indie, was separated from his litter as a pup by a family that took him, only to abandon him a few months later. Once domesticated, he lost his ability to fend for himself and has since been living in between animal shelters and foster homes for the past year. Calm and friendly, he gets along well with humans and other dogs. Low maintenance and no-drama, this champ is an obedient boy, who is fully vaccinated, deflead and sterilised; he is also toilet-, leash- and crate-trained. To adopt, WhatsApp: +919717128999.

Bring home a Kardashian

Kim, Kendall and Kylie, aka the Kardashian sisters, are cute, cuddly, and easily trainable to adapt to their new home.

Kim, Kendall and Kylie are seven-week-old indies who are part of a litter that was lovingly nicknamed after the Kardashian sisters when rescued upon being found abandoned in a park, wrapped inside a polythene bag, almost three weeks after their birth. The litter also had Kourtney and Khloé, who have found their homes, but these three are still on the hunt for a perfect reality TV moment! Dewormed and vaccinated, these puppers are cuddly, active, and quite easy to train to suit almost any household. To adopt, WhatsApp: +919891071081.

Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home, write to: htcity.pets@gmail.com

