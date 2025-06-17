Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a furry buddy from this bunch of goofballs

Snowy is a one-year-old male cat.

Snowy is a beautiful one-year-old male cat has a heart full of love and a story that will stay with you. Found abandoned in an auto, by a family who once clearly adored him, Snowy’s past remains a mystery. What’s certain is that he was once deeply cherished, and it shows in his gentle, affectionate nature. Despite the confusion and heartbreak, he remains incredibly trusting, friendly and well-behaved. He’s healthy, fully vaccinated, sterilised and not too fussy about food. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9560720817.

Zen is a 45-day-old Indie kitten.

Zen is a 45-day-old Indie kitten with big, curious eyes and boundless playfulness. He was found abandoned in Malviya Nagar, but that couldn't dim his spirit. He is healthy, dewormed, litter-trained and has received his first vaccine. Friendly and affectionate, he is the kind of kitten who will follow you around and curl up beside you like your little shadow. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9560720817.

Simba is a one-year old puppy,

Simba is a one-month-old Indie boy with a calm, loving nature and a playful spark. Currently based in east Delhi, he is not yet vaccinated due to his young age; but is healthy and growing well. He enjoys milk and isn’t a fussy eater at all. Simba is looking for a forever home where he’ll be safe, loved, and cherished as he grows into the wonderful cat he is meant to be. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9910148846.

Bruno is an eight-month-old male Beagle.

Bruno is an eight-month-old male Beagle has soulful eyes and boundless energy. Currently in Sagarpur, Bruno’s family is unable to give him the space and attention he deserves as he isn’t allowed to roam freely indoors and longs for care, freedom, and companionship. He’s looking for a responsible family or foster who can offer him a safe, nurturing environment. Bachelors will not be considered as forever parents. Vaccinated, dewormed and full of affection, he will prove to be the best playmate for those need of a buddy. To adopt, WhatsApp: 8826779850.

Cherry is a three-month old Indie.

Cherry is a three-month-old Indie with bright eyes and a big heart. Found alone and vulnerable on the road, her early days were tough. But she remains full of joy and love. Healthy, vaccinated and playful, she adores people and other dogs. She enjoys soft food like bread and milk, and her affectionate nature will fill your home with warmth and tail wags. Currently in Laxmi Nagar, she’s too young for sterilisation but ready to be loved. To adopt, WhatsApp: 8595470771.

