Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a loving companion from this bunch of furry buddies

Noodle, a two-year-old Maltese rescue dog, currently in Palam Village, is looking for a loving and responsible family. Calm and gentle by nature, she has an affectionate temperament and enjoys a quiet indoor environment. She eats soft food such as milk and bread and is well suited for a family looking for a relaxed companion. Whoever adopts her will need to clear the pending medical and foster care bills, which include blood tests, tick fever treatment and paid foster care amounting to approximately ₹9,000. Her future family will also need to bear the cost of her sterilisation, estimated at ₹6,000. To adopt, WhatsApp: 7678203846

Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a loving companion from this bunch of furry buddies

Billu is around 10 months to one year-old. This male cat has been living on the streets near Ajmeri Gate in Old Delhi, where he follows people around in search of affection more than food. Friendly, active and affectionate, he loves human company and simply wants someone to sit with and shower him with love. With the heat making life on the streets increasingly difficult, Billu is looking for a responsible family and a permanent home where he no longer has to fend for himself. He is yet to receive vaccinations or be neutered, which his future family will need to cater for. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9643742815

Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a loving companion from this bunch of furry buddies

Tinu is a 10-months-old male Pom mix who lost his front paw in an accident. Despite that he is he is cheerful, resilient and adapts well to his surroundings. Currently staying at a boarding in Subhash Nagar, he loves to eat roti with milk, is dewormed, vaccinated and toilet-trained; which making him well prepared for indoor life. Tinu is waiting for a family that will look beyond his disability and give him the love and care he deserves. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9711121712

Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a loving companion from this bunch of furry buddies