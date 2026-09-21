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Adopt A Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a loving companion from this bunch of furry buddies

This week, four doggos and a kitten are looking for homes, cuddles and humans to make the rainy days brighter. Adopt, don’t shop for pets!

Published on: Sep 21, 2026, 17:33:42 IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
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Tuffy is a 4.5-month-old Indie dog.
Tuffy is a 4.5-month-old Indie dog.

Tuffy is a 4.5-month-old Indie boy from Kirti Nagar, West Delhi, who is looking for a loving forever home. Fully vaccinated, energetic and friendly, this adorable pup loves being around people and is not fussy with food. Tuffy was adopted earlier but, due to family circumstances, now urgently needs a new home. His siblings have all found their families, and he is now waiting for his turn to find someone who can give him the love, care and safe home he deserves. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9910606536

Dot (female) and Socks (male) are two 9-week-old Indie pups

Dot (female) and Socks (male) are two 9-week-old Indie pups looking for loving forever homes. Both are vaccinated and dewormed, and can be adopted together or separately. They eat rice with chicken, egg or bananas, but dairy is strictly off their diet. They are looking for families who have experience keeping dogs and, importantly, have someone at home to look after them. Families with a single person are not preferred, as these young pups need regular care and attention. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9716034007

Hazel is a 1.5-month-old female Indie pup.
Donna is a 2-month-old female pup.

Donna is a 2-month-old female pup from Ghanta Ghar, Malka Ganj, who is looking for a loving forever home. Rescued and still slightly scared, she is not aggressive and just needs a patient family who can help her feel safe and comfortable. Donna is yet to be vaccinated and dewormed, and currently eats milk and bread. She is looking for a responsible home that can give her the care, affection and security she needs as she grows. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9352366169

Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home, write in to htcity.pets@gmail.com.

 
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