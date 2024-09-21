Adopt A Pet: Delhi-NCR’s cutest furry buddies are seeking forever homes!

This week, three doggos and three kitties are looking for fur-ever homes in Delhi-NCR. Be the paw-fect parents to them and open your hearts for some furry buddies. Adopt, don't shop for pets! Meet these animals in Delhi-NCR, who are searching for forever homes this week.

Alexa shows affection to both her human and canine friends with lots of licks and purrs.

Alexa is a super friendly and playful 4-month-old Indie kitten. Though a bit shy at first, she quickly warms up and shows affection to both her human and canine friends with lots of licks and purrs. She is vaccinated, dewormed, and litter trained, and would love a home with another playful cat. To adopt, WhatsApp +91-9910466666.

Myrah is active and playful and can adapt to any family easily.

Myrah, a two-month-old indie-Spitz mix, was rescued from a busy road in Gurugram and is currently living in a foster home. She is an active and playful pup and can adapt to any family easily. She is dewormed, vaccinated and potty trained. To adopt, WhatsApp: +918447092932





Cuddles enjoys napping on the couch and playtime with his mates.

Cuddles, a one-year-old Indian Spitz, was found abandoned near Civil Lines about four months ago and is currently at a pet boarding in Noida. True to his name, he loves cuddling with his fave humans. He enjoys napping on the couch and playtime with his mates. He is neutered, dewormed, vaccinated, potty trained and leash trained. To adopt, WhatsApp: +919971972409.

This bonded pair is sweet, gentle and easy to care of.

Pani and Puri are a bonded male-female duo. Just under three months old, they were abandoned in Gurugram, tossed from an auto by their previous owners. Now living in a foster home in Delhi, they are gentle, sweet, and easy to care for. Vaccinated and litter trained, Pani and Puri are up for adoption as a pair. To adopt, WhatsApp: +919810233997.

Young Joey absolutely loves his playtime.

Joey is a two-month-old indie-Spitz mix. Currently in foster care, he was rescued by some good Samaritans from a busy street in Gurugram. He is active and healthy, and enjoys playtime. He is dewormed, vaccinated and potty trained. To adopt, WhatsApp: +918447092932.



Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home, write to htcity.pets@gmail.com

