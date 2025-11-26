Adopt A Pet Success Story: Baby Angel finds its forever, loving home in Delhi

Sometimes all it takes is one emotional connect, to change a life. For Angel, a one-month-old indie pup rescued from the streets of Noida’s Sector 63, that connection arrived in the most beautiful way as this fella got his Christmas present early: a forever family! Angel is a one-month old pup who was rescued and fostered in Noida.

Earlier this month, Angel’s adoption appeal featured in HT City and caught the eyes of many who flipped through the morning newspaper that day. Among them was Dr Piyush Sharma, who paused at the little pup’s photograph for something in it clicked instantly. Dr Sharma shares with us: “We get HT City at home and it’s a daily routine for me to read it before going to my clinic... Last weekend I came across Adopt A Pet column and Angel’s appeal really got my attention. When I raised the idea of adopting him, everyone at home became as excited as me because of how innocent and sweet he looked.”

With hearts already set, Dr Sharma travelled from Krishna Nagar to Noida along with his elderly mother and his son to bring Angel to their home. Angel was then under the care of Ankita Goyal — a volunteer rescuer and feeder who was overjoyed to see the pup getting a family he deserved. “Angel is one of the sweetest and most adorable pups I have rescued, and I really wanted him to find a deserving home,” says Ankita, adding, “I reached out to HT City because the column has great reach and it worked so quickly that I was honestly surprised. The appeal came out on Friday, and the adoption request came in the very next day. It’s so encouraging to see initiatives like these connect like-minded animal lovers so seamlessly.”

And Angel? Well, the champ has wasted no time in winning hearts and kisses! It has been only a few days since he entered the Sharma household and since then the little one has settled in nicely, as if he always belonged there. “He is so playful and full of puppy energy,” shares Dr Sharma, and smilingly adds: “It’s clear that he was yearning for warmth, and we are glad to be able to give him that as a family. He is the baby of the house now and he has changed the entire mood of the home, for the better, with his cheerfulness.”

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction