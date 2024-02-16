Adopt a Pet: These furry buddies in Delhi-NCR are searching for parents

This week, three doggos and one kitty are looking for forever homes in Delhi-NCR. Adopt, don't shop for pets! Meet the animals in Delhi-NCR, who are searching for forever homes this week.

Franky speaking

Franky, a senior dog, is looking for a family who will help heal his old wounds of abandonment.

Franky, an eight-year-old pug, was abandoned by his family in a brutal way as he was left tied to the gate of a park! When taken into a shelter, he was found to be suffering from a stomach infection. Though this champ has recovered physically, he is still reeling from the after-effects of mental trauma that he has endured. Hence, he needs a family who can grant him the patience and care to open up. Once comfortable, he proves to be the warmest and most loving goofball. He is friendly around submissive dogs and his vaccinations are complete, but will have to be sterilised in due time. To adopt, WhatsApp: +919560470202.

Coco the cutie

Coco is a puppy with minimal tantrums and maximum snuggles.

Coco, a two-month-old indie, was rescued this month by a dog feeder. His family couldn’t be traced, and hence he is now up for adoption. Active and playful, this puppy has no tantrums when it comes to food. His favourite act is to snuggle up with his hoomans and occasionally other dogs too! His vaccinations have begun and deworming is up to date. To adopt, WhatsApp: +919971972409.

A Sweety pie!

Sweety gets along with humans, cats and dogs! But she gets uncomfortable around children.

Sweety is a two-year-old Indian Spitz who was rescued three months ago. She was found roaming around a market, and it was clear from her behaviour that she is an abandoned pet. Hence, even today she gets separation anxiety and can’t be left alone for long hours. Currently living in a dog boarding, she could be easily titled Miss Congeniality as she gets along well with canines, felines and humans with equal ease. Healthy, vaccinated, and spayed, she has no special dietary requirements. She is leash-trained, but isn’t comfortable around children. To adopt, WhatsApp: +919599833664.

Call him Kiwi

Kiwi is a low maintenance cat and will prove to be a great companion.

Kiwi is a two-year-old indie who was abandoned by his parents because his pet mom was getting married, and the other family members didn’t want to keep him anymore. He is quite a low maintenance cat, and is already litter-trained, vaccinated and sterilised. A house with other cats and feline companions will help him get over his emotional pain. To adopt, WhatsApp: +919717128999.

Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home, write to: htcity.pets@gmail.com

