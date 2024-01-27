Adopt A Pet: Winter cuddles sorted with these furry buddies in Delhi-NCR

This week, three dogs and two cats are looking for forever homes in Delhi-NCR. Here are their details: Meet the doggos and cattos who are waiting patiently for their pawsome parents and furever homes!

Shiro the hero

Shiro is quite food motivated.

Shiro, a two-month-old indie, was rescued by a Good Samaritan this week. Despite all efforts, his family could not be found, so he’s looking for a new family. He is docile, friendly and needs love. He is motivated by food and is a quick learner, always eager to please humans. Dewormed and vaccinated, he will need to be neutered upon reaching the appropriate age. To adopt, WhatsApp: +918356891522.

Minky dear!

Minky gets along with other canines and will surely mingle well in a household that has children.

Minky is a six-month-old who was found abandoned near an animal shelter along with her sibling and mother. She lost her sibling, became depressed, and is slowly recovering now. Physically, she is in excellent health. She’s playful and gets along well with other canines. She is likely to flourish around children and other pets. Her vaccinations have begun, and she will need to be spayed at an appropriate age. To adopt, WhatsApp: +919560470202.

Lil mama Nikki

Nikki gets along with humans and other dogs alike, and is likely to thrive in a household that has children.

Nikki, a three-year-old German Shepherd, was rescued while she was pregnant, as her owner kept her in terrible conditions. She gave birth to seven babies, who have all been adopted, and now it’s the mama’s turn! She’s friendly with other dogs and humans alike and is likely to thrive around children. She is fully vaccinated and an obedient doggo who doesn’t fuss about food at all. To adopt, WhatsApp: +919560470202.

Tom, looking for Jerry?

Tom needs parents who can show patience towards him. But once he opens up, he's sure to dote on you.

Tom is a one-year-old catto who was rescued from the streets recently. He takes time to open up to humans, but when treated patiently, he becomes friendly and dotes on them. Healthy and vaccinated, he is an indoor cat and thus should not be left outdoors. He needs full attention, so a household sans other pets will be preferable for him. To adopt, WhatsApp: +919599099323.

Cuddly boy Teddy

Teddy is a no-fuss boy who gets along very well with other felines.

Teddy, an eight-month-old short-haired domestic cat, was rescued recently from a colony where the strays were being poisoned by the residents. Despite the trauma, he is affectionate and loves cuddling with humans. He is also a very friendly cat and will easily adapt if the household has other feline members. He’s not fussy about food. He is healthy, fully vaccinated and will be neutered soon. To adopt, WhatsApp: +919871507227.

Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home, write to: htcity.pets@gmail.com