Akhil Sachdeva gives a nod to DU roots and teary tributes Hansraj College fest

It was a peak Delhi University moment as singer Akhil Sachdeva aka Nashaboy took the stage at Confluence ’24, Hansraj College’s annual fest. The Delhi College of Arts and Commerce alum belted out rock ballad-style renditions of Channa Ve and Humsafar. True to his Delhi boy roots, he announced, “Rahunga humesha Dilli ka launda hi! Hansraj mein padh nahin paaya lekin perform karne aa gaya main,” — before crooning covers of classics such as Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si, Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna and Gulabi Aankhen, for some retro vibes. Singer Akhil Sachdeva wowed the crown with his star performance on the final day of Hansraj College's fest, Confluence '24.(Photo: Dhruv Sethi/HT)

Sachdeva went on to pay an emotionally charged tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla, who in 2021 featured in his song Mere Liye. “Love you my friend, wherever you are, this song is always going to be for you,” as many in the crowd welled up.

“I started crying when he made that tribute,” said Ritika Gupta, a final-year student of BCom (Hons), adding, “I love Akhil Sachdeva so much that I begged my friends in the organising committee ki please mujhe aage rehna hai! And when he sang Channa Ve, mere toh aansu hi nahin ruke!”

Over 30,000 students turned up to watch singer Akhil Sachdeva's live performance at Hansraj College.(Photo: Dhruv Sethi/HT)

With a 30,000-strong crowd, the student team in charge of security had its task cut out, but the bliss and romance of Sachdeva’s numbers, eased their worries. “On day 3, when Akhil sir came to perform, I could see that everyone in attendance was vibing so hard. Humare toh bouncers bhi fest enjoy hi kar rahe thay,” shared Kajal Jangra, member of the organising team and a final-year BCom (Hons) student.

Ragini Sharma, a final-year student of BA (Hons) English, gushed, “Akhil Sachdeva performed in shorts — because he’s so free! He interacted with us and the energy was just incredible. You don’t need big production or fancy taam-jhaam for a good star night.”

