Alert: Fake census forms, scamsters on the prowl? Beware!

Census 2027, which began on April 1, is now in its second phase. After the self enumeration window that closed on May 15, volunteers are going door-to-door to collect data from households. But, certain residents of the Capital have reported scammers visiting their localities in the garb of official volunteers.

Census officials have reported instances of fake volunteers visiting homes in parts of Delhi with forged survey forms posing as official Census documents. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

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Delhiites, be warned about this new scam as fraudsters could also turn up to your place, bearing ID cards and forms to look authentic and might attempt to collect sensitive information. While official enumeraters have begun house listing and mapping alongside providing a 34-question survey, the scammers are trying to copy the process and additionally end up asking for socio economic details such as Aadhaar card, bank details and OTPs. Authorities say no such personal details are required for the Census.

Copy of a form received by a resident of Karol Bagh.

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{{^usCountry}} How scammers have operated: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How scammers have operated: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the incidents reported so far, some fake volunteers have shown up at residences with printed forms. While asking for details on the housing conditions, number of family members, ownership status, drinking water source, toilets, cooking fuel, electronic devices, vehicles owned, etc looked safe, some other details raised questions in the mind of residents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the incidents reported so far, some fake volunteers have shown up at residences with printed forms. While asking for details on the housing conditions, number of family members, ownership status, drinking water source, toilets, cooking fuel, electronic devices, vehicles owned, etc looked safe, some other details raised questions in the mind of residents. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the Census officials, there were some fake forms found circulating in certain localities that included columns seeking extensive socio-economic details including bank details and OTPs.However, they clarify that no official documents or OTP’s are required for the Census. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Census officials, there were some fake forms found circulating in certain localities that included columns seeking extensive socio-economic details including bank details and OTPs.However, they clarify that no official documents or OTP’s are required for the Census. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Stay safe, note this: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stay safe, note this: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1. ID card of volunteer: Check that the volunteer card has a scannable code on the ID card to verify and confirm the identity and authenticity of the person before you divulge any details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. ID card of volunteer: Check that the volunteer card has a scannable code on the ID card to verify and confirm the identity and authenticity of the person before you divulge any details. {{/usCountry}}

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2. OTP: In any circumstances, do not share any passwords or bank details with the volunteer.

3. Scanning links: Avoid scanning any random links that a volunteer may provide in the garb of online enumeration process.

4. Report: If anything feels off, report the matter immediately to the Cyber Cell Department of Delhi Police on its cyber fraud helpline at 1930. You could also send an alert at your local Police Station to inform and keep neighbours safe.

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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