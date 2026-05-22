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Alert: Fake census forms, scamsters on the prowl? Beware!

Fake Census 2027 forms resembling official survey documents are reportedly being circulated by scammers in parts of north-east and east Delhi. Here’s how the fraud works and what residents can do to avoid falling victim to it.

Published on: May 22, 2026 04:45 pm IST
By Karan Sethi, New Delhi
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Census 2027, which began on April 1, is now in its second phase. After the self enumeration window that closed on May 15, volunteers are going door-to-door to collect data from households. But, certain residents of the Capital have reported scammers visiting their localities in the garb of official volunteers.

Census officials have reported instances of fake volunteers visiting homes in parts of Delhi with forged survey forms posing as official Census documents. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Delhiites, be warned about  this new scam as fraudsters could also turn up to your place, bearing ID cards and forms to look authentic and might attempt to collect sensitive information. While official enumeraters have begun house listing and mapping alongside providing  a 34-question survey, the scammers are trying to copy the process and additionally end up asking for socio economic details such as Aadhaar card, bank details and OTPs. Authorities say no such personal details are required for the Census.

Copy of a form received by a resident of Karol Bagh.

2. OTP: In any circumstances, do not share any passwords or bank details with the volunteer.

3. Scanning links: Avoid scanning any random links that a volunteer may provide in the garb of online enumeration process.

4. Report: If anything feels off, report the matter immediately to the Cyber Cell Department of Delhi Police on its cyber fraud helpline at 1930. You could also send an alert at your local Police Station to inform and keep neighbours safe.

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

 
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Alert: Fake census forms, scamsters on the prowl? Beware!
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Alert: Fake census forms, scamsters on the prowl? Beware!
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