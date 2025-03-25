Menu Explore
Tuesday, Mar 25, 2025
An evening of rhythm and grace

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 25, 2025 10:51 AM IST

An Odissi recital, Nritya Moha, by Ranjana Gauhar's disciples captivated The Capital.

The Capital recently witnessed a mesmerising Odissi recital, Nritya Moha, presented by the disciples of Padma Shri Ranjana Gauhar.

Performance by Guru Ranjana Gauhar's disciples
Performance by Guru Ranjana Gauhar's disciples

Before the recital, an engaging seminar titled Odissi at the Crossroads brought together a panel of experts to discuss the evolving nuances of the dance form. The conversation explored changes in music, choreography, training techniques and the role of literature in deepening its emotional expression. Moderated by dance exponent, former Member of Rajya Sabha and Padma Vibhushan awardee, Dr Sonal Mansingh, the session ended with a lively Q&A and open discussion.

Speaking about the evening, Ranjana said, “Watching my disciples perform is always a moment of immense joy. They are not just talented dancers but true prodigies who have given their heart and soul to the art. It fills me with pride to see them uphold the Guru-Shishya Parampara with such devotion.”

The event was graced by eminent personalities, including classical dance gurus Padma Shri Madhavi Mudgal and Sharon Lowen. htc

Tuesday, March 25, 2025
