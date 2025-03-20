An ode to Ganga through theatre and dance

Stories can be told in many forms but it is the visual medium that often leaves a lasting impact. This is particularly true for dance, expressions and music. Sonal Mansingh

A dance-theatre performance by the students of the Centre for Indian Classical Dances took place in the Capital on Tuesday. Choreographed by Bharatanatyam proponent Sonal Mansingh, it was an ode to the river Ganga. The showcase also brought forth tales of Indian spirituality and heritage through classical dance, music, and evocative storytelling reflecting empowerment, equality and ecological preservation.

Speaking to the audience, Sonal said, “India’s soul lies in the creative art forms that have been enriched by the people who came before us.”

MPs Ranjeet Ranjan, Sasmit Patra, and dance maestros Pratibha Prahlad, Sharon Lowen and Ranjana Gauhar were among the attendees.