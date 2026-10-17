Art Attack: A Gurugram artist's journey to discover freedom in the art of letting go

Sometimes, finding peace is less about holding on and more about knowing when to let go. For Gurugram-based self-taught artist Anju Kumar, this idea takes shape in Moksha, her latest collection of paintings, sculptures, murals and mixed-media works that explore freedom, surrender and inner self expression.

With over 35 years of experience, artist Anju Kumar's artistic journey reflects experimentation with clay, glass, mixed media, painting and sculpture.

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From Ganesha and Buddha idols to nature-inspired vases and functional art, the collection combines rich textures and vibrant colours to allow introspection. “Art creates a lot of positive vibration in the space where you’re living and life in itself is a celebration and that’s how both should be interpreted,” says Kumar.

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This sculpture titled Freedom, by Anju Kumar, showcases a woman with her hands stretched backwards and her feet on the globe.

Among her new works is a sculpture titled Freedom, depicting a woman with her hands stretched backwards, as if ready to take flight, with a globe at her feet. For Kumar, it embodies breaking free from what holds one back. “I feel that art is the wind beneath my wings,” she says. The idea resonates with Gen Z, too, as more youngsters embrace slowing down, touching grass and letting go of what no longer serves them. “I love Gen Z. These guys are so sorted and clear in their concepts. They’d rather do what they want to do,” she says, adding, “Art helps to go inward this way and have peace of mind amid the commotion outside in the world today.”

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Artwork titled Divinity has Lord Ganesha at the centre of a mandala encircled with Ram naam (chant).

{{^usCountry}} Kumar’s spiritual sensibility comes through in her works depicting deities. This collection features a work where Ganesha is at the centre of a mandala, encircled by the Ram naam (name chant). The eyes, she shares, are particularly significant. “It’s (eyes are) actually the language of the soul. A connection made through the eyes can communicate what words cannot,” she adds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kumar’s spiritual sensibility comes through in her works depicting deities. This collection features a work where Ganesha is at the centre of a mandala, encircled by the Ram naam (name chant). The eyes, she shares, are particularly significant. “It’s (eyes are) actually the language of the soul. A connection made through the eyes can communicate what words cannot,” she adds. {{/usCountry}}

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Titled Sacred Circles, this artwork by Anju Kumar has a mandala made on a wooden table and mounted on a wrought-iron stand to function as a coffee table.

Taking her belief in art beyond its visual appeal, the artist has also created a mandala on a wooden plate, mounted on a wrought-iron stand to serve as a functional coffee table. For her, “It’s a way of bringing art into everyday life, allowing it to be appreciated while serving a purpose,” she concludes.

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Catch It Live

What: Moksha

Where: Studio Anmol, C-55A, South City 1, Gurugram (+91-9810033305)

When: October 11 to 17

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

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