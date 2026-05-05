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Art diary: Generations of Indian art converse at this showcase in Delhi

An ongoing group art exhibition titled Echoes of Past and Future is displaying works of masters like SH Raza and FN Souza and living legends such as Anjolie Ela Menon alongside those of contemporary names including Ashok Bhowmick.

Published on: May 05, 2026 05:35 pm IST
By Henna Rakheja, New Delhi
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The language of Indian art has evolved massively from the time of the Progressives and Modernists to the contemporary canvases. Mapping its trajectory is an ongoing group exhibition in the city titled Echoes of Past and Future.

The ongoing art exhibition at Divine Art Gallery has works of 48 artists on display.

The art show attempts to initiate a dialogue between generations of Indian art as it displays 48 artworks, including paintings and sculptures. These comprise Anjolie Ela Menon’s enigmatic figures, Manu Parekh’s vibrant landscapes, and Himmat Shah’s sculptures that are reminiscent of unearthed relics. “By presenting works of masters alongside those of later artists, the exhibition reflects both continuity and evolution in artistic expression, offering viewers an opportunity to experience a rich artistic legacy that continues to influence contemporary practice,” informs Sumit Thakur, founder, Divine Art Gallery.

Legendary artist Krishen Khanna’s popular Bandwala series shows the wedding musicians in their iconic red attire.

When: April 24 to May 10

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket on the Yellow Line

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

 
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